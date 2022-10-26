The Minnesota Vikings are currently running away with the NFC North division. They are 5-1 on the season while no other team in the division has a .500 record; the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are the closest competition with identical 3-4 records. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Greedy Williams be a move on the horizon to beef up their defense?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO