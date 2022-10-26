ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincy Jungle

Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Suggested As Trade Suitor For Browns’ Greedy Williams

The Minnesota Vikings are currently running away with the NFC North division. They are 5-1 on the season while no other team in the division has a .500 record; the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are the closest competition with identical 3-4 records. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Greedy Williams be a move on the horizon to beef up their defense?
