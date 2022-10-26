Read full article on original website
3 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver options following Ja’Marr Chase injury news
The Cincinnati Bengals simply can’t go into wait-and-see mode following news that star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase could miss up
Cincy Jungle
Best available free agent wide receivers for Bengals to consider
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely be without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for at least four weeks. It looks like he will be put on injured reserve, which will open up a roster spot the team could potentially fill that spot with a veteran receiver. Here are some names to look out for.
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
Yardbarker
Bengals Updates on Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, and La'el Collins
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was obviously out on Friday and could be placed on injured reserve in the near future. The star receiver wasn't at team facilities again on Friday as he continues to get his hip evaluated. Linebacker Logan Wilson practiced in full for a second-straight day. Trey...
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings Suggested As Trade Suitor For Browns’ Greedy Williams
The Minnesota Vikings are currently running away with the NFC North division. They are 5-1 on the season while no other team in the division has a .500 record; the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are the closest competition with identical 3-4 records. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns for Greedy Williams be a move on the horizon to beef up their defense?
Spurs waived Josh Primo after he allegedly exposed himself to others in multiple incidents
The San Antonio Spurs waived promising young guard Josh Primo on Friday after multiple incidents of Primo allegedly exposing himself to others.
