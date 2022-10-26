Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido on Thursday proposed a plan to streamline court ordered mental health evaluations. The plan would put qualified local, licensed professionals at the Macomb County Jail to perform competency and culpability evaluations to be funded as part of a +$100 million jail project under review by the Macomb County Commission. Courts use these evaluations to determine if defendants are able to participate in their own defense or can be found criminally at fault for certain crimes. Lucido said he will discuss his proposal with commissioners as part of the 2023 budget review process.

1 DAY AGO