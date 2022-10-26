Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
legalnews.com
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund
At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
michiganchronicle.com
United Way Grants For BIPOC Organizations Ends November 7
Grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 will support organizations with BIPOC executive leadership. United Way for Southeastern Michigan has launched the second year of grant funding for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC)-led organizations. These flexible and unrestricted grants between $10,000 and $50,000 will focus on leadership, lifespan development, economics, and reaching equity in emerging areas of the community.
legalnews.com
Macomb County prosecutor seeks faster mental health evaluations in jail proposal
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido on Thursday proposed a plan to streamline court ordered mental health evaluations. The plan would put qualified local, licensed professionals at the Macomb County Jail to perform competency and culpability evaluations to be funded as part of a +$100 million jail project under review by the Macomb County Commission. Courts use these evaluations to determine if defendants are able to participate in their own defense or can be found criminally at fault for certain crimes. Lucido said he will discuss his proposal with commissioners as part of the 2023 budget review process.
Fighting understaffing, Wayne County moves juveniles to vacant jail
Amidst unfolding chaos inside Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility, the county recently vacated the building that has long housed some of its most violent youth.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Backlog has Wayne County judges scheduling jury trials for 2024
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The backlog in the Wayne County court system is so behind that jury trials are being scheduled into 2024. “It has been a problem, obviously, taking care of the backlog but we are making progress now. The priority on those who have been in the Wayne County Jail,” Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said.
legalnews.com
Family first: Mother-daughter law firm makes special name for itself
The Franklin law firm of Abbatt Zurawski PC features an intriguing logo, one containing the capital letters AZ wrapped within a circle that encapsulates “The Family Firm,” the trademarked identity of a mother-daughter legal team. As the name suggests, the firm specializes in all aspects of matrimonial law,...
legalnews.com
Michigan Law's Community Enterprise Clinic supports new food security hub in Detroit
Earlier this year, the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network (DBCFSN) broke ground on the Detroit Food Commons, a new complex in the city’s historic North End district that will house a co-op grocery store, an incubator kitchen for local food entrepreneurs, and other initiatives and community spaces that will address food insecurity in the city.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents in court • Special needs student dropped at wrong bus stop • Person of Interest in Roseville
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set and their son has pled guilty - but the parents of the convicted mass shooter still have more hearings in court before they will be tried for involuntary manslaughter. The parents of the 16-year-old mass shooter will be in...
legalnews.com
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges
Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
The Oakland Press
Students lead town hall meeting in Pontiac
A campaign to reduce violence in Pontiac includes youth recreation, mentoring and jobs. On Tuesday, some Pontiac officials attended a student-led town hall at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac to find out what is – and isn’t – working. Kaino Phillips, president and CEO of...
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
legalnews.com
Award winner: Law student aims to become a 'Complete Lawyer'
Law student Stephanie A. Thomas launched her academic career trajectory with an undergrad degree, magna cum laude, in psychology and a minor in sociology from Howard University in Washington, D.C. During her studies, she received intensive training and professional development in early childhood theory and practice, language and literacy development,...
Man charged with murder of roommate at northern Macomb County apartments
A 32-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder in the beating death of a 65-year-old man he was living with in Northern Macomb County.
Magistrate grants parolee a personal bond after police chase
Police official outraged when magistrate gives parolee with extensive criminal history personal bond
The Oakland Press
Birmingham family sues Snapchat after teen overdoses
A Birmingham family is among nine nationwide who are suing to hold the social media site Snapchat responsible for the deaths or injuries of their children from drugs laced with fentanyl. James and Kathleen McCarthy and their daughter, Samantha, of Birmingham, sued earlier this month in the Superior Court of...
legalnews.com
Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat
The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
abc12.com
Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
Comments / 1