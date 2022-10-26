ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

legalnews.com

Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund

At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

United Way Grants For BIPOC Organizations Ends November 7

Grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 will support organizations with BIPOC executive leadership. United Way for Southeastern Michigan has launched the second year of grant funding for Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC)-led organizations. These flexible and unrestricted grants between $10,000 and $50,000 will focus on leadership, lifespan development, economics, and reaching equity in emerging areas of the community.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Macomb County prosecutor seeks faster mental health evaluations in jail proposal

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido on Thursday proposed a plan to streamline court ordered mental health evaluations. The plan would put qualified local, licensed professionals at the Macomb County Jail to perform competency and culpability evaluations to be funded as part of a +$100 million jail project under review by the Macomb County Commission. Courts use these evaluations to determine if defendants are able to participate in their own defense or can be found criminally at fault for certain crimes. Lucido said he will discuss his proposal with commissioners as part of the 2023 budget review process.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Backlog has Wayne County judges scheduling jury trials for 2024

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The backlog in the Wayne County court system is so behind that jury trials are being scheduled into 2024. “It has been a problem, obviously, taking care of the backlog but we are making progress now. The priority on those who have been in the Wayne County Jail,” Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny said.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Family first: Mother-daughter law firm makes special name for itself

The Franklin law firm of Abbatt Zurawski PC features an intriguing logo, one containing the capital letters AZ wrapped within a circle that encapsulates “The Family Firm,” the trademarked identity of a mother-daughter legal team. As the name suggests, the firm specializes in all aspects of matrimonial law,...
FRANKLIN, MI
legalnews.com

Michigan Law's Community Enterprise Clinic supports new food security hub in Detroit

Earlier this year, the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network (DBCFSN) broke ground on the Detroit Food Commons, a new complex in the city’s historic North End district that will house a co-op grocery store, an incubator kitchen for local food entrepreneurs, and other initiatives and community spaces that will address food insecurity in the city.
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges

Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Students lead town hall meeting in Pontiac

A campaign to reduce violence in Pontiac includes youth recreation, mentoring and jobs. On Tuesday, some Pontiac officials attended a student-led town hall at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac to find out what is – and isn’t – working. Kaino Phillips, president and CEO of...
PONTIAC, MI
legalnews.com

Award winner: Law student aims to become a 'Complete Lawyer'

Law student Stephanie A. Thomas launched her academic career trajectory with an undergrad degree, magna cum laude, in psychology and a minor in sociology from Howard University in Washington, D.C. During her studies, she received intensive training and professional development in early childhood theory and practice, language and literacy development,...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Birmingham family sues Snapchat after teen overdoses

A Birmingham family is among nine nationwide who are suing to hold the social media site Snapchat responsible for the deaths or injuries of their children from drugs laced with fentanyl. James and Kathleen McCarthy and their daughter, Samantha, of Birmingham, sued earlier this month in the Superior Court of...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
legalnews.com

Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat

The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
SOUTH LYON, MI
abc12.com

Genesee County clerk pleads guilty, resigns from office

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Clerk John Gleason has pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the marriage act. The plea deal was announced in a Livingston County courtroom on Tuesday, where Gleason’s preliminary hearing was set to begin. He admitted to performing a wedding where the couple did not have a license.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
newsfromthestates.com

Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
DETROIT, MI

