Forest Service closes popular Northern Michigan fishing pier over safety concerns
MIO, MICH. -- Citing public safety concerns, the Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing a long-time favorite fishing spot for many anglers on the Au Sable River. The U.S. National Forest Service this week announced the Camp 10 Bridge Pier in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County, would be closed due to numerous structural deficiencies.
Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities
Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash
A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
WILX-TV
Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in
ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
Up North Voice
Woman damages man’s car after breakup
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY – On Friday, June 3, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Walker Road in Walker Township for a report of damage to a vehicle. The boyfriend alleged he was talking with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor Dillon from Afton, while they were seated inside his vehicle. He informed her he wanted to breakup. Dillon became angry and refused to exit the vehicle. He exited the vehicle to try to remove her and she jumped in the back seat. Dillon began kicking the sunroof, which broke the glass. She eventually exited the vehicle. The boyfriend jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the doors. Dillon attempted to climb through the driver side window. After an unsuccessful attempt, Dillon started punching the driver side mirror, breaking the glass.
1 Person Died In a Motor Vehicle Crash In Bear Creek Township (Bear Creek Township, MI)
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Man threatened family, drove towards deputies at high rate of speed
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cheboygan County man is facing nine charges after deputies say he made threats to his family and law enforcement. Deputies were called to the home in Waverly Township around 11 p.m. Monday. The call was for domestic violence with threats to shoot law enforcement,...
77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash
Afton Man Dies After Head-On Crash in Bear Creek Township
Michigan State Police says an Afton man has died after a head-on crash that took place in Bear Creek Township Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:27 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a fatal crash involving two cars on US-31 near Manvel Road. After their initial investigation, troopers say a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old man from Petoskey was northbound on US-31 in the left turn lane. A southbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven by Harold Reynolds, 77, from Afton, crossed into the turn lane.
