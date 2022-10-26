ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle County, MI

9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson man arrested in Northern Michigan break-in

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with a break-in in Northern Michigan. The break-in happened at a business on US-23 in Alpena Township just before 3:30 a.m. According to authorities, an employee was alerted by the building’s alarm system to...
JACKSON, MI
Up North Voice

Woman damages man’s car after breakup

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY – On Friday, June 3, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Walker Road in Walker Township for a report of damage to a vehicle. The boyfriend alleged he was talking with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor Dillon from Afton, while they were seated inside his vehicle. He informed her he wanted to breakup. Dillon became angry and refused to exit the vehicle. He exited the vehicle to try to remove her and she jumped in the back seat. Dillon began kicking the sunroof, which broke the glass. She eventually exited the vehicle. The boyfriend jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the doors. Dillon attempted to climb through the driver side window. After an unsuccessful attempt, Dillon started punching the driver side mirror, breaking the glass.
AFTON, MI
MLive

77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
AFTON, MI
9&10 News

Afton Man Dies After Head-On Crash in Bear Creek Township

AFTON, MI

