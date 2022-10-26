At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .

