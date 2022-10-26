Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
legalnews.com
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges
Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
legalnews.com
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund
At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
legalnews.com
Family first: Mother-daughter law firm makes special name for itself
The Franklin law firm of Abbatt Zurawski PC features an intriguing logo, one containing the capital letters AZ wrapped within a circle that encapsulates “The Family Firm,” the trademarked identity of a mother-daughter legal team. As the name suggests, the firm specializes in all aspects of matrimonial law,...
legalnews.com
Award winner: Law student aims to become a 'Complete Lawyer'
Law student Stephanie A. Thomas launched her academic career trajectory with an undergrad degree, magna cum laude, in psychology and a minor in sociology from Howard University in Washington, D.C. During her studies, she received intensive training and professional development in early childhood theory and practice, language and literacy development,...
legalnews.com
State officials tour cargo examination facility at Port of Detroit & U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operations at Metro Airport
MDARD Director Gary McDowell (far left) and State Budget Director Chris Harkins (second from left) toured the Fort Street Cargo Examination Facility at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations at the Port of Detroit and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on Wednesday. (Photo...
legalnews.com
Michigan Law's Community Enterprise Clinic supports new food security hub in Detroit
Earlier this year, the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network (DBCFSN) broke ground on the Detroit Food Commons, a new complex in the city’s historic North End district that will house a co-op grocery store, an incubator kitchen for local food entrepreneurs, and other initiatives and community spaces that will address food insecurity in the city.
legalnews.com
Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat
The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
legalnews.com
Those street trees are pretty, but they also contribute to the economy
Study pegs economic value of urban and community forestry in Michigan at $2.5 billion. Kyla Bos knows that trees are good for a community. In her work with the Grandville Community Tree Project, she recruits and trains volunteers to help residents of this Kent County city, just southwest of Grand Rapids, choose and care for trees to keep the city green.
