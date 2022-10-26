Read full article on original website
UNM Compliance Office celebrates Compliance Week Nov. 7-11
The importance of compliance and ethics in higher education and raising awareness of related issues is of paramount importance to The University of New Mexico. To that end, UNM joins other organizations across campus to celebrate Compliance Week Nov. 7-11. During the week, UNM, in collaboration with the UNM Health...
Scribendi named a finalist for the 2022 Pacemaker awards
Scribendi, the Honors College publication of the Southwest headquartered here at UNM, is a finalist for the 2022 Pacemaker award from the Associated College Press in the category of Undergraduate Publications. Pacemaker awards are given to publications including magazines, newspapers, broadcasts, and other informative mediums. Scribendi applies in the literary...
UNM becomes a U.S. Space Command Academic Engagement Enterprise member
The University of New Mexico has been selected as a United State Space Command Academic Engagement Enterprise (AEE) member. The AEE’s goal is to foster relationships and collaboration between cutting-edge academic institutions and the U.S. Space Command. In particular, UNM and other member universities will work on four goals:
Headlines for October 28, 2022
KUNM - NM voters to weigh stocking the shelves with largest ever state library bond. KUNM - Reseeding after wildfires is hard. UNM scientists may have a fix. KUNM - Los Alamos Voters will decide whether to fund campus improvements at NM colleges and universities. Los Alamos Daily Post -...
NMiF discusses upcoming congressional races ahead of election day
This week on New Mexico in Focus, candidates for New Mexico’s third congressional district each explain their platforms ahead of election day. Correspondent Gwyneth Doland speaks with Democratic Incumbent Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson about what kind of representation New Mexico needs in Washington.
