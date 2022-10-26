ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Stephen Curry hilariously reacts after TNT's Kevin Harlan jinxes free-throw streak during Warriors vs. Suns

By Dan Treacy
ng-sportingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"

The dream of every basketball fan out there is arguably to get a chance to spend a day with their favorite player. Well, if your favorite NBA player is the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, then you are in luck. American integrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is providing this opportunity...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend

Buddy Hield is the subject of NBA trade rumors, but his personal life is also getting attention. He’s known for keeping his love life on the down low to the point where fans don’t even know if he’s single or not. The current Indiana Pacers pro is not only in a relationship with Remi Martinii, but he’s also a dad. Remi Martinii’s Instagram followers are well aware of the inspiring model, but NBA fans are dying to know more about her. So we reveal the background of Buddy Hield’s girlfriend in this Remi Martinii wiki.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rolling out

Ice Cube accused of not paying BIG3 players (video)

Ice Cube was called out by a BIG3 players recently, who said publicly that the pro league has consistently failed to pay its players. Nick Young, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Los Angeles Lakers, before joining the BIG3, complained on VLAD TV that the league was in disarray this past season.
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.

Comments / 0

Community Policy