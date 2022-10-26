Stephen Curry hilariously reacts after TNT's Kevin Harlan jinxes free-throw streak during Warriors vs. Suns

Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook wants out amid early-season struggles
To say that Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been a shell of his former self since joining the
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley says 'Father Time is knocking on the door' for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors lost by 29 points to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, and Charles Barkley thinks it's because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are "not the same." Thompson drew his first career ejection after jawing with Phoenix's Devin Booker, and accordingly to Barkley, it was due to frustration.
Tyronn Lue Reveals The Time He Stole Over $3,000 From LeBron James And The Cavs After Game 5 Of The 2016 NBA Finals: "I Took $200 From Everybody, And Hid It In The Ceiling To Get Back After We Won."
Tyronn Lue hilariously reveals the time he stole over $3,000 from his own team.
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker
NBA Scout Accuses Ben Simmons Of Being Happy To Leave The Court: "When He Gets Taken Out Of These Games, It Doesn’t Upset Him."
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't started the best way for Ben Simmons, who has earned a lot of criticism for his performances with the Brooklyn Nets. Following a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers in March, the point guard was expected to show a different face at Barclays Center, but things haven't clicked for him so far.
Tim Duncan's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 464 Players Never Won A Game Against The Greatest Power Forward Of All-Time
Tim Duncan never lost against 464 NBA players.
The Worst Draft Mistakes In Golden State Warriors History: Kobe Bryant Was Almost A Warrior
Golden State Warriors made a huge mistake when they didn't draft Kobe Bryant.
Yardbarker
Monty Williams Warns The NBA About Devin Booker
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 3-1 start this NBA season. One of the main reasons for their success is the play of Devin Booker. The 25-year-old shooting guard is off to the best start of his NBA career. Through four games he is averaging 32.5 points and...
Charles Barkley Blasts Kyrie Irving For His Failures With Cavaliers, Celtics, And Brooklyn Nets: "He’s Like I Don't Want To Play Second Fiddle To LeBron. Oh, You Want To Be The Man?"
NBA legend Charles Barkley says Kyrie Irving has only messed up after his decision to not playing second fiddle to LeBron James.
LeBron James Sends A Big Message On Instagram Amid Lakers Struggles: "How Long Will You Be Taken For Granted... Keep Going Kid."
LeBron James took to Instagram to send a big message amid Lakers' bad moment.
Yardbarker
For $333K You Can Spend A Day With Scottie Pippen That Includes A Private Dinner, A Sample Of Pippen's Bourbon, And A Signed Copy Of Pippen's Book "Unguarded"
The dream of every basketball fan out there is arguably to get a chance to spend a day with their favorite player. Well, if your favorite NBA player is the Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, then you are in luck. American integrated luxury retailer Neiman Marcus is providing this opportunity...
lastwordonsports.com
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers' point guard status for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves
In search of their first win of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Lakers are looking to shake things up. News broke ahead of their matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday that the Lakers were planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench and feature him in a reserve role "for the foreseeable future."
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Remi Martinii, Indiana Pacers Star, Buddy Hield’s Girlfriend
Buddy Hield is the subject of NBA trade rumors, but his personal life is also getting attention. He’s known for keeping his love life on the down low to the point where fans don’t even know if he’s single or not. The current Indiana Pacers pro is not only in a relationship with Remi Martinii, but he’s also a dad. Remi Martinii’s Instagram followers are well aware of the inspiring model, but NBA fans are dying to know more about her. So we reveal the background of Buddy Hield’s girlfriend in this Remi Martinii wiki.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Damian Lillard out? Calf injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Trail Blazers guard
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard exited his team's 119-108 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday night with a calf injury. Lillard was limping and went straight to the locker room with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He did not return to the game. Here's everything we...
ng-sportingnews.com
Can Doc Rivers solve 76ers’ biggest problems? Fixes, predictions for Philadelphia's coach hot seat dilemma
The 76ers haven't exactly gotten off to a hot start. Coming into Friday's matchup against the Raptors, Philadelphia sports a 1-4 record and is stuck looking up at teams in the East that many thought would be lottery bound. The good news for 76ers fans is it's early. The bad...
Ice Cube accused of not paying BIG3 players (video)
Ice Cube was called out by a BIG3 players recently, who said publicly that the pro league has consistently failed to pay its players. Nick Young, who played 11 seasons in the NBA, mostly for the Los Angeles Lakers, before joining the BIG3, complained on VLAD TV that the league was in disarray this past season.
‘We are spoiled’: Jason Kidd’s honest reaction to Luka Doncic’s insane 41-point triple-double
Luka Doncic is the gift that keeps on giving to Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks. On Thursday night, the Slovenian superstar delivered anew for the Mavs, churning out a massive performance to lead his team to a 129-125 overtime win on the road over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Comments / 0