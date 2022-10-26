Biomedical Equipment Technician or BMET is one of those little-known career fields in the Air Force, yet it has a big impact on readiness and lethality. “In simple terms we are medical equipment mechanics,” said Staff Sgt. Monica Hewey, 78th Healthcare Operations Squadron BMET at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. “Initially, I didn’t know Biomedical Equipment Maintenance existed and wasn’t clear about what to expect.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO