Read full article on original website
Related
witzamfm.com
First Baptist Church of Jasper to host Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Jasper- The First Baptist Church of Jasper will be hosting a Thanksgiving Community Dinner for those who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving Dinner. Pastor John Duncan shares that the church wants to give back to their community and help make a difference in the lives of those who are facing difficult times right now. “We want our community to know that we care about them and look forward to serving them a great Thanksgiving Dinner.”
witzamfm.com
Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper
Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana. Jack was born in Washington County, Indiana, on November 6, 1925, to Arthur S. and Louise (Stephenson) Patton. He married Lillian Heichelbech on May 3, 1951. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2006.
witzamfm.com
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:33 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville. He was born July 20, 1947, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Garland and Catholine (Noel) Perry; and married Barbara Kendall on July 25, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Robert served his country with the United States Army, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Giessen, Germany. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. He enjoyed playing games, attending his annual Scott School class reunions and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Perry, who passed away on January 10, 2016; and two brothers, Charles and William Perry.
witzamfm.com
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.
wamwamfm.com
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
wamwamfm.com
Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend
Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
witzamfm.com
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, 84, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died at Gateway Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was 84 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Surviving are a brother, Lawrence of Davenport, IA; and four sisters, Susan of Davenport, IA; Kathleen of Bloomington-Normal,...
wamwamfm.com
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
vincennespbs.org
Rivet Students Evacuated
A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
witzamfm.com
Mail-In Ballot Applications Due Tonight
Jasper- The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is fast approaching. Applications must be submitted by midnight tonight in order to be processed in the morning by the clerk’s office. When filling out your application, be aware you will need to provide a reason as to why you wish to vote via mail.
WTHI
Building collapses in downtown Loogootee
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a building collapse in Loogootee. It happened Friday afternoon at Greenwell Hardware on Mill Street. The sheriff's office has not released much information about the collapse. The Martin County Ambulance service said on it's Facebook page no one was...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Commissioners Meeting Addresses Many Issues
Daviess County will remain under a burn ban for the next week. After a discussion with Scott Myers from Daviess County Emergency Management, the Commissioners agreed to extend the current burn ban for seven more days. The commissioners voiced concern that despite the expected rain, there may not be enough moisture to end the extremely dry conditions. Myers told the commissioners that all county fire chiefs recommended the burn ban be extended. The Daviess County Commissioners awarded bids for 2023 supplies for the County Highway Department. For most items, Highway Superintendent Chris Winkler recommended accepting all bids. This allows the county to get the lowest price based on delivery costs. The Commissiomers agreed to vacate a platted, but never developed, road in the town of Glendale. The Living Water Church requested the road be vacated in order to develop a cemetery around the church. The commissioners did ask that rights of way be checked for utility easements. In other road-related business, the Commissioners received a request from R.E.O., the current owners of the Antioch mine, to allow the closure of CR 200 E for 30 months to allow future mining. The commissioners reviewed a proposed agreement and asked that neighboring landowners be notified before finalizing a decision. In other business, Commissioner Ron Arnold asked to revisit the Code Enforcement Officer position with the City of Washington. The Washington Building Commissioner’s office already handles county building permits and zoning variance requests. The Commissioners would like to revisit the city’s taking over the code enforcement responsibilities. The Commissioners also approved a grant application for CASA and Grounds Superintendent Scott Schnarr’s request to install an automatic sprinkler for the grass and replace some exterior lights at the Government Center. County Auditor Jennifer Welsh also told the Commissioners that Old National Bank, where the County currently invests the County Employees’ Health Savings Accounts, has started to farm out these accounts to an out-of-state entity. Welsh said she had talked to First Federal, German American, and Springs Valley banks. The Commissioner approved the move of the accounts to Springs Valley Bank. Springs Valley proposed to pay the highest interest rate, in addition to waiving all transfer fees. Welsh also announced that due to fire damage at the Ruritan Club in Montgomery, the voting location for the Barr 1 precinct will now be the old Stop and Sea building in Montgomery.
witzamfm.com
Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project
Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
14news.com
14 News bids farewell to Shaelie Clark
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After six years on the team, Wednesday marks the last day for 14 News Sunrise Anchor Shaelie Clark. Five of those have been on the Sunrise anchor desk. She got her start here as our Owensboro bureau reporter. Shaelie has shared some of our community’s happiest...
14news.com
Latest update on Morton Ave Warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We were able to make contact with Owen Snodgrass Jr., a person listed as the most recent owner of the Morton Ave. Warehouse. When asked if Snodgrass Jr. owned the warehouse, he replied that he didn’t. When we researched the ownership of the building, he...
Comments / 0