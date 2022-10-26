ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Shoreline reception held for retiring city manager Debbie Tarry

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
Plan now if you have business with King County Records and Licensing Services

King County Records and Licensing Services is moving to a new location in Pioneer Square, King Street Center, 201 S. Jackson Street. If you have documents to record (marriage licenses, real estate deeds, mortgages, etc.), need to apply for a marriage license, or need to pay real estate excise taxes, plan ahead. Due to the move, the Recorder’s Office will be minimally staffed weekdays from November 14 - 25, 2022.
Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park

Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
Letter to the Editor: I do not support Proposition 1

I do not support Proposition 1. It promises to retain our current level of services. However, I would like to see our current reduced level of services restored to what it was pre-COVID, and I don’t understand why the City needs a surplus to do that. We cannot improve...
SHORELINE, WA
47th District House candidate Olow claimed false endorsement

Kent Democrat Shukri Olow faces a false political advertising complaint with the state Public Disclosure Commission after she claimed an endorsement she didn’t have in her 47th Legislative District House Position No. 2 race. Republican Carmen Goers, who lost in the August primary to Olow and Auburn Democrat Chris...
KENT, WA
Grand Opening of Paris Academy of Beauty in Shoreline

Join Paris Academy of Beauty and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the beauty school at 20190 Aurora Ave N, Suite 104, Shoreline WA 98133, across from Aurora Village. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30am on Saturday November 5, 2022.
SHORELINE, WA
Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway

Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
SEATTLE, WA
Letter to the Editor: Consider the harsh effects of WA's vaccine mandate

At this election, I hope all voters will consider the harsh effects of WA’s now permanent vaccine mandate for most state agency workers. Previous mandates have contributed to the loss of approximately 3000 health care staff who have vacated their jobs over the course of the mandates. This loss became obvious to me during a recent ER visit.
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
Smoke in senior living complex in Kenmore

Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4pm Shoreline Fire responded to a smell of smoke in the lobby of a senior living complex in Kenmore at the 7000 block of NE 182nd St. As it happens, the fire station is across the street. While there wasn’t a massive fire problem, there was...
KENMORE, WA
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR-104

As early as Monday October 31, 2022 Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations, near the SR-104 and I-5 interchange in Shoreline - Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 NB off-ramps to both EB and WB SR-104. The ramp from SB I-5...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA

