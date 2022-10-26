ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan AG, MVAA director share information with military members about contaminated drinking water settlement, warn of potential scams

 3 days ago
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges

Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
Nessel releases report of alleged abuse at Marquette Catholic Diocese

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday announced the release of a report by the Department of Attorney General concerning allegations of abuse that took place in the Marquette Catholic Diocese. A video providing an overview of the report is included. The report was released in the interest of the...
Michigan animal shelters face capacity crisis

Experts host live discussion panel to talk solutions. Michigan Pet Alliance (MPA) is hosting a live panel discussion with industry leaders to talk about the overcrowding, capacity crisis that our animal shelters, both public and private, have been battling. This virtual opportunity, Monday, November 14, 2022, noon to 1 p.m....
Jobless rates decline in all Michigan regions during September

Not seasonally adjusted jobless rates receded in all 17 Michigan labor market areas between August and September, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. “Michigan regional labor markets exhibited typical workforce reductions during September,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of...
Court Digest

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri jury has convicted a father and son for attacking a Pokemon Go rival in a dispute that ended with all three men in a lake. The St. Louis County jury on Wednesday found Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, guilty of third-degree assault. Jurors recommended a sentence of three days in jail and a fine for the father, and only a fine for the son.
Those street trees are pretty, but they also contribute to the economy

Study pegs economic value of urban and community forestry in Michigan at $2.5 billion. Kyla Bos knows that trees are good for a community. In her work with the Grandville Community Tree Project, she recruits and trains volunteers to help residents of this Kent County city, just southwest of Grand Rapids, choose and care for trees to keep the city green.
Law allowing early counting of absentee ballots in limbo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s plan to start counting absentee ballots early hit a roadblock recently when a state judge ruled the law unconstitutional. Saratoga County Judge Diane Freestone said the law clashes with an individual’s constitutional right to challenge ballots in court before they’re counted.

