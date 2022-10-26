Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Law's Community Enterprise Clinic supports new food security hub in Detroit
Earlier this year, the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network (DBCFSN) broke ground on the Detroit Food Commons, a new complex in the city’s historic North End district that will house a co-op grocery store, an incubator kitchen for local food entrepreneurs, and other initiatives and community spaces that will address food insecurity in the city.
The Levin Center for Oversight and Democracy is now accepting submissions for its Levin Center Award for Excellence in Oversight Research. A core value of the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School is to promote constructive research into oversight by legislative bodies. This award is established to promote and recognize such research efforts.
Lansing Catholic Lawyers Guild to host Nov. 12 retreat
The Annual Retreat will take place Saturday, November 12, at Miles Christi Family Center; 25300 Johns Road, South Lyon, MI 48178. The retreat will begin with a 9 a.m. Mass. It includes a light breakfast and lunch and spiritual talks. There is an opportunity for confession. The theme is: “Catholic...
Strategic alliance announced between Fraser Trebilcock and Racine & Associates
Lansing – Fraser Trebilcock Davis & Dunlap, P.C. has announced a strategic alliance agreement with Racine & Associates. Racine & Associates was founded in 1985 and frequently serves as general counsel or special outside counsel to various businesses. Its expertise includes public pension law, gaming, finance and investments, real estate, licensing, bankruptcy, and government policy.
50th Anniversary Celebration
From Birthline: (l-r) Vice President Carol Weber; Executive Director Cheri Johnson; Secretary and attorney Frank Berkemeier; volunteer Angela Martin; Treasurer Bob Gilmore; Sue Hoaglin, the Blessing Store; and past Treasurer and board member Pat McCann. Photo by Mary Steinmetz. The 50th Anniversary of the Birthline Pregnancy and Parenting Center of...
Family first: Mother-daughter law firm makes special name for itself
The Franklin law firm of Abbatt Zurawski PC features an intriguing logo, one containing the capital letters AZ wrapped within a circle that encapsulates “The Family Firm,” the trademarked identity of a mother-daughter legal team. As the name suggests, the firm specializes in all aspects of matrimonial law,...
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners awards $3.2M to local organizations as part of Community Priority Fund
At their meeting on October 5, the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners passed the first vote to award $3.2M to organizations who submitted proposals through the American Rescue Plan Act Funded (ARPA) Community Priority Fund (CPF). Proposals fall under the Addressing Housing and Homelessness and Expanding Access to Childcare categories of the fund. The organizations who are being considered for funding were recommended by a commissioner-appointed, Community Review Body and the County Administrator. .
Members of Wolverine Watchmen convicted on all charges
Three members of the Wolverine Watchmen were found guilty on all charges by a Jackson County jury, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Joseph Morrison, Paul Bellar and Pete Musico were convicted on the following charges in the Fourth Circuit Court:. —Joseph Morrison, of Munith, was convicted of:. •...
Prosecutor: Menacing voters at ballot drop boxes or elections officials is a crime
Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido announced this week his office will not hesitate to criminally charge, or refer to the Michigan Attorney General for charges, anyone who menaces voters at a ballot dropbox or menaces an election worker. “Everyone should feel safe exercising their voting rights,” said Lucido. “President...
