Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona attorney general supports full hand counts in several Nov. 8 races
Arizona's Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election.
Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later.
Comments / 0