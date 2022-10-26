Man driving truck in West Turin tractor trailer roll-over arrested for aggravated DWI; registered a .38% BAC during processing

This is a sad story and how can someone even attempt to drive a semi at this point with a .38! According to CDL standards .04 is impaired, almost 10x over the limit. This is a total embarrassment to truckers in this area. I now know why, even at posted speed limits in this area traffic is sparse and truckers running north/south all day long mostly trucking wood chips to Fort Drum for example, are way over the speed limits and tailgating/overweight on unsuspecting families just driving along. Rarely is there any regulation or stop checks along this route 26 as well as route 12. As a CDL holder, I see and know what to look for and notice infractions across the board and it is unsafe at the least because all common courtesy of the roads is not used. This person should never drive again! Hopefully NYS police read this and start pulling some of these offenders off the roads and save us!
