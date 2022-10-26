Read full article on original website
Halloween stampede in Seoul leaves at least 149 dead
SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - At least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area of the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday night, emergency officials said.
Crowd crush kills at least 149 at Seoul Halloween festivities
South Korea's first big Halloween celebration since the end of Covid restrictions turned to tragedy on Saturday night, when at least 149 people, mostly teenagers and young adults, died as partygoers surged through a narrow alley in a popular nightlife district in Seoul, officials said.
Russia halts Ukraine Black Sea grain exports, Biden outraged
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia on Saturday suspended participation in a U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea, dealing a blow to attempts to ease the global food crisis.
