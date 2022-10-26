Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona attorney general supports full hand counts in several Nov. 8 races
Arizona's Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election.
Independent Senate hopeful McMullin: Utah ‘needs better representation’
OGDEN — In running for the U.S. Senate as an independent — someone willing to work with both major parties but beholden to neither — Evan McMullin says he offers a way to help find common ground on some of the nation’s thorniest issues. If elected,...
Housing market mortgage rates break 7%. Here’s what that means for the West
The housing real estate market continues to buckle under increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s mortgage rate hit 7.08% for a 30-year fixed mortgage, according to Freddie Mac, up over 3% from this same time last year. That’s hitting housing affordability hard, especially in Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada.
Comments / 1