Coalfield.com
One death, 38 new cases
Wise County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. According to Virginia Department of Health statistics, the county’s total number of cases since spring 2020 was 12,945 as of yesterday, compared to 12,912 four days earlier. Wise County’s total number of COVID deaths increased by one, from...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 6% last week
Nearly 700 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
cardinalnews.org
Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia
Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Health weighs in on state and national increase of RSV
The Virginia Department of Health says cases of “R-S-V” have quadrupled since September. Last week Friday, the health system released a clinician letter updating the status of RSV in the state. According to Public Health Physician Specialist, Brooke Rossheim, M.D., M.P.H says it’s a respiratory virus with cold-like...
Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on
RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
NBC12
Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
Hospitals across Central Virginia nearing capacity after spike in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV
Local hospitals are experiencing an unimaginable crisis -- they’re close to running out of beds for sick children.
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
wvtf.org
Program provides safe water and septic to Virginians, but now it's out of funding
More than a million Virginia families have septic systems at home. State officials estimate about half those systems are so old they pose health risks. The same goes for thousands of drinking water systems. Now, a new grant program to help families get safe water and septic has been so popular it’s already running out of money.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Virginia drug dealer found with high-grade methamphetamine sentenced to 18 years in federal court
A Fredericksburg man was sentenced in federal court to 18 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, among other charges.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,206 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 6,957 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,114,758 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 994 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,047 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
VDH announces availability of Novavax COVID-19 boosters in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced the availability of a free booster dose of Novavax, a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. This comes after its authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and its recommendation by the Center for Disease Control on Oct. 19. The booster is available...
Johnson City Press
Woman arrested following attempted carjacking, leads to recovery of other vehicle
ABINGDON — A Maryland woman was arrested after an alleged attempted carjacking in Glade Spring, Virginia — and later offered information related to a stolen vehicle out of Kingsport, Washington County, Virginia, officials said. According to a press release from the Washington County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday,...
Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications
Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cbs19news
Woman sentenced for defrauding Virginia Medicaid, other health care benefit programs and PPP
NORFOLK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The owner of a wellness center in Williamsburg has been sentenced to prison for defrauding health care programs. According to a release, 48-year-old Maria Kokolis will spend seven years in prison for taking more than $2 million from Virginia Medicaid and other programs. Court documents...
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles
As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
