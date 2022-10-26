ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Coalfield.com

One death, 38 new cases

Wise County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and yesterday. According to Virginia Department of Health statistics, the county’s total number of cases since spring 2020 was 12,945 as of yesterday, compared to 12,912 four days earlier. Wise County’s total number of COVID deaths increased by one, from...
WISE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lab school focusing on health care planned for Southwest Virginia

Leaders in colleges and school systems along the Interstate 81 corridor between Bristol and Wytheville are working to open a lab school in Southwest Virginia. The lab school would be launched by Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences and would involve school systems in Bristol, Washington County, Smyth County and Wythe County, Smyth County Superintendent Dennis Carter said Friday during a workshop about lab schools in Abingdon. The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Virginia Highlands Community College and Wytheville Community College would also be involved, he said.
BRISTOL, VA
DC News Now

Virginia Spine Institute doctors tackle opioid epidemic head-on

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — According to the CDC, over 140,000 people died from opioid overdose in 2021. That’s an increase of over 24,000 from the year before. With the issue continually increasing, a team of doctors at the Virginia Spine Institute conducted their own research to decrease the amount of prescription opioids being […]
RESTON, VA
NBC12

Virginia hospitals experiencing pediatric bed shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spike in respiratory illness has led to a shortage of children’s hospital beds across Virginia. While there has been a sizable increase in respiratory illnesses like the common cold, experts say Rhinovirus and RSV are driving up pediatric hospitalizations. The Children’s Hospital of Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Terry Mansfield

Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia is home to many cities, towns, and villages, but only some of them are equally safe. Some of Virginia's cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDH announces availability of Novavax COVID-19 boosters in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced the availability of a free booster dose of Novavax, a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday. This comes after its authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and its recommendation by the Center for Disease Control on Oct. 19. The booster is available...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications

Over 30,000 applications were submitted for Virginia’s first elk hunt lottery, generating more than half a million dollars, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. Gray Anderson, director of the agency’s Wildlife Resources Division, said the department received 31,951 applications to participate in the inaugural Elk Management Zone hunt between Oct. 8 and 14. […] The post Elk hunt lottery draws over 30,000 applications appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia receiving federal assistance to aid in flood recovery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Virginia has received a Small Business Administration declaration to assist with recovery efforts due to severe flooding in July, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team. The declaration applies to Buchanan County, Dickenson County, Russell County and Tazewell County. “We are grateful that additional...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

As Halloween Approaches, AG Miyares Urges Virginians to Lookout for Copycat THC Edibles

As Halloween approaches, Attorney General Jason Miyares is encouraging Virginia parents and guardians to be on the lookout for counterfeit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) laced edibles. These products are designed to resemble popular brands of candy and snacks, making it difficult for children, and even adults, to differentiate between legitimate food products and copycat THC-infused products. “As […]
VIRGINIA STATE

