Wisner, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE
waynedailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Responds To Traffic Fatality On Highway 16, South Of Wakefield

WAYNE – A two vehicle accident south of Wakefield was reported on Wednesday and led to one death. According to a release from Wayne County Sheriff, Jason Dwinell, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road roughly nine miles south of Wakefield.
WAKEFIELD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

More information released about Wisner fire

WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
WISNER, NE
KETV.com

Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex

FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
FREMONT, NE
waynedailynews.com

Laurel Homicide Suspect Released from Hospital, Lodged in Jail

LINCOLN – The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
NORFOLK, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.

WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
WALTHILL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested on drug charges after car accident

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE
