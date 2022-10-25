ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
golfmagic.com

Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami

Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Division II golfer who won 12 times, put Tampa on the map and earned her LPGA card for 2023

There was a time when Kiira Riihijarvi thought she might need an upgrade from her Division II digs. Ultimately, she wanted one thing: a better place to practice. Head coach Missey Jones, who runs the program at the University of Tampa, delivered on that request and Riihijarvi wound up staying five years, winning 12 times and earning a master’s degree in entrepreneurship.
TAMPA, FL
anglerschannel.com

Weather And Vast Habitat Key Factors For Redfish Cup Championship

The Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter returns to Port Aransas, Texas, Nov. 4-6. Five all-star teams will be in the field, including 2021 Redfish Cup champions Elite Series pro Chris Zaldain and IFA Redfish Tour angler Ryan Rickard. Photo by James Overstreet/B.A.S.S. October 27, 2022. PORT ARANSAS,...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Outsider.com

Largemouth Bass Has Full-on Battle Royale Against Smallmouth Bass Over Baitfish: VIDEO

It’s no secret among most fishermen that largemouth bass has quite the appetite. Baiting these catches is a fairly simple process. Especially when considering some of the fussier fish that reside in waterways across the country. The largemouth bass is famous for finding nearly anything to be an adequate feast. If it can fit into the fish’s massive mouth, chances are the largemouth bass will make it happen.
Golf.com

The ‘secret’ to pure ball-first contact? It begins with these 4 swing keys

The “secret” to pure ball-striking isn’t all that complicated: The key is contacting the ball first with a descending, forward angle of attack. To do this, you must produce consistent center hits both with high clubhead speed and ball speed. Two other essentials: forward shaft lean and proper transference of body mass with correct use of ground forces.
golfmagic.com

Arccos announces upcoming integration with the USGA

Arccos has announced an upcoming integration with the United States Golf Association (USGA) that allows Arccos members to post scores and view their Handicap Index directly from the award-winning Arccos Caddie app. This release follows recent updates that help players maintain the most accurate performance data on their own game,...
Golf.com

4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow

The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
Sporting News

LIV Golf Miami format, explained: Match play, stroke play on tap for 2022 Team Championship at Doral

Forty-eight golfers from around the world have arrived in Miami, but only four will leave as the first-ever LIV Golf team champions. The Saudi-backed tour's inaugural season comes to a close this weekend with the 2022 Team Championship at Trump National Doral. The course known as the "Blue Monster" hosted a PGA Tour event for 54 consecutive years before being removed from the schedule in 2017.
MIAMI, FL

