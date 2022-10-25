Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
golfmagic.com
Martin Kaymer FORCED OUT of LIV Golf's $50m team championship in Miami
Martin Kaymer has been forced to withdraw from LIV Golf's season-ending $50m team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral. LIV Golf confirmed the news via their social media channels. The German has suffered a wrist injury. Kaymer, 37, a former World No.1 and two-time major winner, is the team...
Meet the Division II golfer who won 12 times, put Tampa on the map and earned her LPGA card for 2023
There was a time when Kiira Riihijarvi thought she might need an upgrade from her Division II digs. Ultimately, she wanted one thing: a better place to practice. Head coach Missey Jones, who runs the program at the University of Tampa, delivered on that request and Riihijarvi wound up staying five years, winning 12 times and earning a master’s degree in entrepreneurship.
anglerschannel.com
Weather And Vast Habitat Key Factors For Redfish Cup Championship
The Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter returns to Port Aransas, Texas, Nov. 4-6. Five all-star teams will be in the field, including 2021 Redfish Cup champions Elite Series pro Chris Zaldain and IFA Redfish Tour angler Ryan Rickard. Photo by James Overstreet/B.A.S.S. October 27, 2022. PORT ARANSAS,...
NASCAR discusses big changes coming to NextGen car in 2023
NASCAR is going to have plenty of changes to the NextGen car by the start of the 2023 season. What are these changes and what could be on the way for safety?
Chain-smoking John Daly’s crazy diet at PGA Championship including wings at Hooters stunned fans
JOHN DALY enjoyed the company of Hooters' girls and chowed down on chicken wings at the PGA Championship. The veteran golf star, 56, is a favorite at the event having won it in 1991. He has built a reputation for his diet choices over the years. After a day's play...
From farm to tee box: Get to know 2022 Golfweek Challenge Cup Captain Craig Hurlbert
Craig Hurlbert spent his summers with his grandfather on his farm in northeast Montana. It was there that he not only was taught the game of golf, but life lessons that have propelled him to the highest places in both business and amateur golf. Hurlbert’s grandfather, Carl, immigrated from Denmark...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Sporting News
LIV Golf Miami tournament tee times, TV coverage, live streams & more to watch Rounds 1-3
The last event of the LIV Golf 2022 invitational is all about teams. Teams were a sticking point for the new golf league, and entering the last event of the year for the tour, that remains a point of emphasis in Miami. The top team at this weekend's event at...
anglerschannel.com
“I Am Bassmaster” Cover Honors Anastasia Patterson’s Passion For Sportfishing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Besting a field of nearly 800 other B.A.S.S. members in the “I Am Bassmaster” cover photo contest, Anastasia Patterson of Sumter, S.C., is living out a calling for competitive angling that started when she was just eight while serving as an ambassador for the sport.
Largemouth Bass Has Full-on Battle Royale Against Smallmouth Bass Over Baitfish: VIDEO
It’s no secret among most fishermen that largemouth bass has quite the appetite. Baiting these catches is a fairly simple process. Especially when considering some of the fussier fish that reside in waterways across the country. The largemouth bass is famous for finding nearly anything to be an adequate feast. If it can fit into the fish’s massive mouth, chances are the largemouth bass will make it happen.
Golf.com
The ‘secret’ to pure ball-first contact? It begins with these 4 swing keys
The “secret” to pure ball-striking isn’t all that complicated: The key is contacting the ball first with a descending, forward angle of attack. To do this, you must produce consistent center hits both with high clubhead speed and ball speed. Two other essentials: forward shaft lean and proper transference of body mass with correct use of ground forces.
tennisuptodate.com
Emma Raducanu makes surprise visit to local sports club where her tennis journey began
British tennis star Emma Raducanu has become a role model for young tennis players all over the world ever since she won the 2021 US Open, a tournament she entered as a wildcard. The former World No.10 has always acknowledged the effect she might have on the next generation of...
golfmagic.com
Arccos announces upcoming integration with the USGA
Arccos has announced an upcoming integration with the United States Golf Association (USGA) that allows Arccos members to post scores and view their Handicap Index directly from the award-winning Arccos Caddie app. This release follows recent updates that help players maintain the most accurate performance data on their own game,...
Golf.com
4 golf-betting rules every savvy golfer should follow
The beauty of golf is that we’re mostly competing against ourselves. So say the purists. The rest of us know better. We’re mostly competing against our buddies, hoping to take them for a few bucks. It’s that simple: The game is more compelling when there’s something on the line.
Sporting News
LIV Golf Miami format, explained: Match play, stroke play on tap for 2022 Team Championship at Doral
Forty-eight golfers from around the world have arrived in Miami, but only four will leave as the first-ever LIV Golf team champions. The Saudi-backed tour's inaugural season comes to a close this weekend with the 2022 Team Championship at Trump National Doral. The course known as the "Blue Monster" hosted a PGA Tour event for 54 consecutive years before being removed from the schedule in 2017.
Youtuber Displays Questionable Judgment Launching Bowling Ball 3 Miles Using a Cannon
For hundreds of years, cannons were used for warfare, both on ships and on land. By the late 1800s/early 1900s, however, rifle shells made the cumbersome cannonballs obsolete. And soon, autocannons more closely resembling machine guns than the black powder cannons of yore became the preferred weapon for combat vehicles.
