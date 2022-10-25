Read full article on original website
Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
Keep Memory Alive commemorates National Alzheimer's Month
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive is commemorating National Alzheimer's Disease and Family Caregiver Awareness Month in November with the "Month of Memories." Jody Ghanem, ambassador for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, joined us to share all of the details.
Circa Las Vegas hosts luxe masquerade party to start Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Resort and Casino is hosting a luxe masquerade party to kick off the holiday weekend. Ryan Clark, the lead bartender, at Circa's Legacy Club, joined us to share all the details.
Chumlee previews new series 'Pawn Stars Do America'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time, The History Channel's "Pawn Stars" are hitting the road to visit some of America's most exciting places. It's part of a new series called "Pawn Stars Do America." One of the stars of the show, Austin "Chumlee" Russell, joined us to...
