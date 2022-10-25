Read full article on original website
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
A passenger plane came within 10 feet of crashing into a drone in a 'near miss' at 16,000 feet
The incident, which took place in July, occurred during an Easyjet flight from London Gatwick to Rhodes in Greece.
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Angry drivers remove Just Stop Oil protesters from London roads
Angry motorists removed Just Stop Oil protesters from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Campaigners sat in Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street and Blackfriars Road, demanding the government halts new oil licences. Drivers left their cars in Harleyford Street to remove demonstrators, who persistently returned to...
BBC
Is this how Scotland's nationalised railway is meant to look?
Another stoppage on the railways highlights the battle over pay, waged most ferociously by those with the most leverage, but also with most to lose as efficiency and changing travel patterns threaten employment conditions. Renewed public control of railways brings high expectations of what can be achieved, but limited prospects...
BBC
Some reservoir levels still falling, Welsh Water warns
A hosepipe ban imposed on parts of Wales has been lifted - but Welsh Water warned some reservoir levels are "continuing to drop". They called on customers to avoid wasting water so its 91 reservoirs had a chance to refill. This year has had one of the warmest summers on...
BBC
Searches off Lewis after distress beacon detected
Searches have been made off the Western Isles after a report of an activated distress beacon. The coastguard said it believed the beacon to be about 64 miles (103km) north west of the Butt of Lewis. Stornoway lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter and fixed wing aircraft have been involved in...
BBC
South Pole trekker receives Princess of Wales support
The Princess of Wales has become the patron of an Army officer's goal to be the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported. The princess is formally backing Preet Chandi's challenge of travelling more than 1,000 miles across the frozen continent. She wished her good luck with her expedition...
BBC
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
BBC
Luton 'stolen' house owner still fighting to get home back
A man is still fighting to get his house back more than a year since it was sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall previously told the BBC of his shock at returning to his Luton house and finding it stripped of all furnishings in August last year. He is...
