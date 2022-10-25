Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Brothers Open Cycling Shop – With a Side of Pizza
Burrowes Brothers Bikes, a new community centered bike shop in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, held its grand opening event on Tuesday night. The multi-purpose shop will sell and repair bikes, hold training classes for all ages, and even offer a takeout pizza kitchen. The Burrowes brothers, Jermaine, Paul and Johann, are...
cititour.com
Lagos Offers West African Brunch Specialties
Midtown eatery Lagos (727 Seventh Avenue), a vibrant, upscale restaurant and lounge bringing a silhouette of West Africa to Times Square, has recently introduced new brunch items to its menu. Among the specialties at Nigerian native John Paul Wadibia’s restaurant are akara, a comforting, sweet fritter dish made with millet...
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In NYC
And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside This 470-Square-Foot Cozy Chelsea Studio
As someone who has spent 20-something summer weekends living on a sailboat, urban strategy consultant and entrepreneur James Lima has a thing for small, well-designed spaces. “My brief to Daniel and Noam was simple: Help me showcase my artwork and create a living space that is comfortable, serene, luminous—and queer,” says the urban redevelopment leader, who is currently busy helming the redevelopment of the iconic—and long-abandoned—Buffalo Central Terminal.
Vice
Photographing a 90s coming-of-age on the Lower East Side
"I was looking for things to photograph, and I just found them, quite beautifully, in this gorgeous autumn light," Angela Cappetta tells me, recalling her first interaction with Glendalis, then nine years old, and her family. It was the early 90s, and the multigenerational group were piling into a car on New York's Lower East Side when Angela stopped them for a photo. Little did she know she would continue taking the family's picture, with a particular focus on Glendalis, for the next decade.
whatnowny.com
Kossar’s Bagels And Bialys Plans Third Expansion For Upper West Side
After over 85 years of producing some of Manhattan’s finest bialys, the legendary bagel shop is finally establishing an uptown outpost. Since 1936, the bakers at Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys have been hard at work feeding the fine people of the Lower East Side. The brand was established over 85 years ago when founders Isadore Mirsky and Morris Kossar established a popular bakery in the Lower East Side to help feed the thousands of Jewish immigrants who were fleeing the discrimination they faced in Poland and Eastern Europe. The immigrants from Bialystok, Poland in particular brought with them a traditional bread known as a “Bialystoker Kuchen”, and before too long the Bialy Boom was born.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
Village Halloween Parade 2022: Date, time, route and more to know
The Village Halloween Parade is almost here. New York City’s spooky tradition returns to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Halloween night.
pix11.com
NYC native preserves Latino, Caribbean history through digital archive
NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Since February 14, 2019, NYC native Djali Brown-Cepeda has been on a mission to ensure that the many Latino and Caribbean faces across the city are never forgotten. Bothered by the lack of representation of her people in mainstream media, Brown-Cepeda decided to launch...
New York City Restaurant's Over-the-Top Christmas Decor Is Incredible
We're totally booking at table at Rolf's this season.
Caught on video: Man tears down American flag from popular Staten Island deli. Owner ripping mad.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Dongan Hills deli owner is more than a little perturbed after the American flag that hangs from the front of his Hylan Boulevard business was viciously torn down early Saturday morning. Mario Ariemma, 66, of South Beach, owner of Ariemma’s Italian Deli, shared video...
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NBC New York
This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half
Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Campylobacter hits Brooklyn
According to press reports, city health officials are investigating a potential outbreak in Brooklyn of campylobacter, a bacterial infection that causes flu-like stomach symptoms. Campylobacter is a gastrointestinal bug that can come from eating raw or undercooked poultry or something that comes in contact with it, according to the Centers...
The master plan: How adding land to Manhattan can save NYC from storm surges
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A decade later, Superstorm Sandy’s impact can still be felt in New York City and the surrounding areas. Parts of the region saw 9.5 feet of floodwater from Sandy’s storm surge. Analysis from the National Hurricane Center and NPR shows storms as powerful as Sandy will become widespread over the next […]
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
Nearly 100 evacuated after underground Hell's Kitchen homeless encampment catches fire
The encampment was three levels below a hotel-turned-homeless shelter, and 25 feet above the tracks of Amtrak's Empire line.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
