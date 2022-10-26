ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Geobunga in Kakaako, there’s a plethora of a pots in every shape, size and color, river rocks for the garden and pavers for do it yourself landscaping projects. 13 years after starting the business, owners, Layla and Andrew Dedrick, sold it for an undisclosed amount...
Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon Farm Ships to Your Door

“You want persimmons, I suppose,” Noel Hashimoto says when we walk up to the window where he’s sorting the day’s harvest. We’ve driven up to Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon and Cherimoya farm on Maui, and here, on the cool slopes of Haleakalā, it feels like fall—albeit a tropical version, its colors manifested in pumpkin-hued flowering vines, orange birds of paradise, and, what we’re here for, the persimmon grove, heavy with fruit.
Real Estate Report: Sales pace slowing for homes on Oahu

What's Trending: The Rock shows off his moves for his mother's birthday. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his mother's birthday recently, joining her in a traditional Samoan dance. Foodie Fix: Musubi and onigiri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii looking at...
This Maui farmer sends plumeria cuttings around the world

Doug Brunner is the owner of Maui Plumeria Gardens in Ha’ikū and Waikapū on Maui. As part of The Conversation's Plumeria Week, we highlight the export business of plumeria cuttings. Many people in the islands grew up with plumeria, or pua melia, as backyard blooms and easily...
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi

When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving

HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files

Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
What’s New in Hawaii this Fall

The Aloha State is a perennially popular destination known for its exciting food scene, beautiful beaches, laid-back surf culture and abundant activities. Visitors looking for the best places to stay should consider ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows – both hosting events as part of the festival. In addition, just in time for big wave winter, The Twin Fin, a new surf-inspired hotel in Waikiki, will open in November 2022, and Oahu’s hottest new surf-centric entertainment destination is set to open in February 2023.
