“You want persimmons, I suppose,” Noel Hashimoto says when we walk up to the window where he’s sorting the day’s harvest. We’ve driven up to Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon and Cherimoya farm on Maui, and here, on the cool slopes of Haleakalā, it feels like fall—albeit a tropical version, its colors manifested in pumpkin-hued flowering vines, orange birds of paradise, and, what we’re here for, the persimmon grove, heavy with fruit.

1 DAY AGO