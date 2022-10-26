Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Experts: Chick-fil-A citation for unpermitted work highlights ongoing trend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As the newly-opened Chick-fil-A Ala Moana Center location faces a fine for unpermitted construction work, some say it's been a trend for years. Industry experts report many businesses have started work without a building permit because it's faster and cheaper. Regulators cite Chick-fil-A for not getting a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Locally-rooted landscape business hopes to grow with new national owner
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Geobunga in Kakaako, there’s a plethora of a pots in every shape, size and color, river rocks for the garden and pavers for do it yourself landscaping projects. 13 years after starting the business, owners, Layla and Andrew Dedrick, sold it for an undisclosed amount...
Now is the best time to hike Manoa Falls on Oahu
During the Fall, there tends to be less tourists visiting the islands of Hawaii meaning it's a great time for residents to get out and go on their favorite hikes.
honolulumagazine.com
Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon Farm Ships to Your Door
“You want persimmons, I suppose,” Noel Hashimoto says when we walk up to the window where he’s sorting the day’s harvest. We’ve driven up to Hashimoto’s Kula Persimmon and Cherimoya farm on Maui, and here, on the cool slopes of Haleakalā, it feels like fall—albeit a tropical version, its colors manifested in pumpkin-hued flowering vines, orange birds of paradise, and, what we’re here for, the persimmon grove, heavy with fruit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Real Estate Report: Sales pace slowing for homes on Oahu
What's Trending: The Rock shows off his moves for his mother's birthday. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated his mother's birthday recently, joining her in a traditional Samoan dance. Foodie Fix: Musubi and onigiri. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Grace Lee is joined by Thomas Obungen from Frolic Hawaii looking at...
hawaiipublicradio.org
This Maui farmer sends plumeria cuttings around the world
Doug Brunner is the owner of Maui Plumeria Gardens in Ha’ikū and Waikapū on Maui. As part of The Conversation's Plumeria Week, we highlight the export business of plumeria cuttings. Many people in the islands grew up with plumeria, or pua melia, as backyard blooms and easily...
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
Hawai’i getting fewer visitors, but more revenue
While hotels are still not as full as they used to be, properties are making more money. Hotel revenue is way up compared to numbers from 2019.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
KHON2
Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi
When Fun Factory meets Johnny Rockets, you get Rock ‘n Fun at Ka Makana Aliʻi in Kapolei. Amanda Brown is the Construction Executive Assistant and Facility Manager and she helped design the space where all the fun happens. “We have two party packages that includes food and game...
KITV.com
Lunalilo Home selling imu-cooked turkeys for Thanksgiving
HAWAII KAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Want an imu-cooked turkey for Thanksgiving? A Hawaii Kai senior facility is doing that as a fundraiser. Lunalilo Home sells tickets for this every year. You can buy a turkey for $75, or the whole meal for $200. Then you drive through to get your food on Thanksgiving Day.
Staff shortage leads to security problems for retailers
The lack of workers is hitting retailers especially hard as they deal with more security problems. Stores are taking extra measures to prevent theft.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tension rise for Hawaii Island residents as Mauna Loa continues its heightened unrest
Oahu’s only public shooting range closed as probe into possible lead contamination begins. The city confirms nine of the 10 staff members at the shooting complex have lead levels above the normal range. Rainbow Warriors to honor the historic 1992 football team this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com
After more than 20 years, popular Chinatown dim sum restaurant closes its doors
‘We are not immune’: Pelosi attack prompts talk of political violence in Hawaii. The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is being labeled an attempted assassination. Community event focuses on gift giving, but with no money involved. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With the holidays creeping up,...
Yelp: This is where to find the best curry in Hawaii
From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
honolulumagazine.com
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files
Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
drifttravel.com
What’s New in Hawaii this Fall
The Aloha State is a perennially popular destination known for its exciting food scene, beautiful beaches, laid-back surf culture and abundant activities. Visitors looking for the best places to stay should consider ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows – both hosting events as part of the festival. In addition, just in time for big wave winter, The Twin Fin, a new surf-inspired hotel in Waikiki, will open in November 2022, and Oahu’s hottest new surf-centric entertainment destination is set to open in February 2023.
KITV.com
Hilton Grand Vacations will host hiring event, Oct. 26 & 27
WAIKOLOA, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- Hilton Grand Vacations is hosting a hiring event on Oct. 26-27. HGV is looking for committed and passionate individuals to joins its sales, marketing, and resort operations teams in Waikoloa.
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
Comments / 0