Nerve Impulses Converted to Light for Next-Generation Prosthetics
Biomedical and electrical engineers at UNSW Sydney have developed a new way to measure neural activity using light – rather than electricity – which could lead to a complete reimagining of medical technologies like nerve-operated prosthetics and brain-machine interfaces. Professor François Ladouceur, with UNSW’s School of Electrical Engineering...
Antibody Therapy Shows Promise Against Epstein-Barr Virus in Human Cells
A panel of investigational monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) targeting different sites of the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) blocked infection when tested in human cells in a laboratory setting. Moreover, one of the experimental mAbs provided nearly complete protection against EBV infection and lymphoma when tested in mice. The results appear online today in the journal Immunity. Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, in collaboration with researchers from Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, led the study.
"Dark Matter" That Shapes Cancer Behavior Unveiled in Landmark Studies
Cancers can evolve to become more aggressive without relying only on DNA mutations, two major studies published simultaneously in Nature reveal. The research characterizes a whole extra level of control of cancer gene activity within tumours, which the researchers describe as cancer’s "dark matter". The two landmark studies showed...
Promising Biomarkers for Persistent Post-Concussive Symptoms in Children Identified
Predicting clinical recovery of children with concussion is challenging. While concussion symptoms typically resolve within one to three weeks, up to one-third of children develop persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS), including headache, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and sensitivity to light and/or sound. Compared with children without PPCS, children with PPCS are at increased risk of experiencing disruption to their daily routines and functioning, such as missed school days, depressed mood and loss of social activities, leading to lower quality of life.
Actors May Suppress Their "Core" Sense of Self To Perform New Roles
Actors may suppress their core sense of self when acting, as they immerse themselves in a new role, finds a new study by UCL researchers. The research, published in Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience, suggests that when actors take on a new character, they may be able to suppress their everyday self – implying that theatre training may have a big impact on the fundamental mechanisms of the human brain.
Word and Face Recognition Possible With Half a Brain
An unprecedented study of brain plasticity and visual perception found that people who, as children, had undergone surgery removing half of their brain correctly recognized differences between pairs of words or faces more than 80% of the time. Considering the volume of removed brain tissue, the surprising accuracy highlights the brain’s capacity – and its limitations – to rewire itself and adapt to dramatic surgery or traumatic injury.
Novel Colloidal Crystals Open Doors in Biomolecular Absorption, Chemical Sensing and Separation
Researchers from Northwestern University have made a significant advance in the way they produce exotic open-framework superlattices made of hollow metal nanoparticles. Using tiny hollow particles termed metallic nanoframes and modifying them with appropriate sequences of DNA, the team found they could synthesize open-channel superlattices with pores ranging from 10 to 1,000 nanometers in size — sizes that have been difficult to access until now. This newfound control over porosity will enable researchers to use these colloidal crystals in molecular absorption and storage, separations, chemical sensing, catalysis and many optical applications.
Scientists Use Magnetic Bacteria To Fight Tumors
Scientists around the world are researching how anti-cancer drugs can most efficiently reach the tumours they target. One possibility is to use modified bacteria as “ferries” to carry the drugs through the bloodstream to the tumours. Researchers at ETH Zurich have now succeeded in controlling certain bacteria so that they can effectively cross the blood vessel wall and infiltrate tumour tissue.
Cervical Cancer Discovery Offers Clues to Better Understand the Disease
Published in Nature Communications, researchers say the breakthrough findings are a ‘major step forward’ in understanding disease and provide a tantalising new clue in determining the best treatments for individual patients. Cervical cancer is a major cause of cancer-related deaths in women and accounts for 528,000 new cases...
Pomegranate Metabolite Boosts Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
Colorectal cancer remains a disease with high mortality rates in advanced stages. In recent years, numerous research findings have improved early diagnosis and therapy, although unfortunately not all patients respond adequately to novel therapeutic approaches. Current research suggests that one characteristic of tumour diseases is immune dysfunction: immune cells that are supposed to fight the tumour are systematically suppressed by the tissue surrounding the tumour, the tumour microenvironment. As a result, T cells, which are our body’s natural immune response against cancer, are restricted in their function, allowing the tumour to grow and spread uncontrollably.
Bacteria Target Weak Points in Your Mouth's Ligaments
Using the extremely brilliant light of the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan, researchers from Wilfrid Laurier University have advanced our understanding of how a specific group of bacteria in the human mouth contribute to periodontal disease. Dr. Michael Suits and his colleagues were focused on a group...
New Technique Measures How Multiple Sclerosis Slows Brain Signals
Researchers of the Human Brain Project have developed a new methodology to calculate the delay of signal propagations in brains of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory disease that affects more than 2 million people worldwide. The results have been published in the Journal of Neuroscience by researchers at the Institut de Neurosciences des Systèmes, Marseille, France and of the University of Naples Parthenope and the University of Campania, Caserta in Italy.
An Essential Step in Recharging the Retina
Scientists have discovered a mechanism by which an area of a protein shape-shifts to convert vitamin A into a form usable by the eye’s light-sensing photoreceptor cells. A previously uncharacterized area of the protein known as RPE65 spontaneously turns spiral-shaped when it encounters intracellular membranes, or thin structures that surround different parts of a cell.
