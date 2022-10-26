Read full article on original website
Joseph Andrew Baumgartner
Joseph Andrew Baumgartner, 71, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Joseph was born in Lewistown, Montana on May 5, 1951, a son of Myrtle (Gillenwater) and John Baumgartner. He served in the United States Army. Survivors include his wife, Yong; daughter, Patricia Baumgartner (Greg Nelson), of Manhattan,...
Bicyclist Collides With Car
A child was injured Thursday afternoon when a bicycle collided with a car near a Salina school. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2020 Dodge Charger was headed south on Roach Street and began to turn east onto Pentwood. A juvenile riding a bicycle, headed north on the east sidewalk, failed to yield and struck the passenger side fender of the car.
Weekend Full of Halloween Events
Little ghosts and goblins have plenty of places to go this Halloween for safe trick or treating. Salina will come alive with the spirit of Halloween all weekend long. There are multiple safe trick or treat events planned Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The bigger events are spread-out throughout town.
KSU Salina Selected For Leadership Grant
K-State Salina is one of 87 organizations across Kansas to be selected for the 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant. According to the school, the competitive grant, through the Kansas Leadership Center, will help K-State Salina continue cultivating a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. As part of the Leadership Transformation Grant, K-State Salina has been awarded 60 spots, meaning that faculty and staff can partake in the training, regardless of position or title. K-State Salina’s mission starts with the development of leadership and this grant is one way the campus is investing in its faculty, staff and students to develop leadership capacity.
McPherson defeats Mulvane, 34-13
The McPherson Bullpups defeated the Mulvane Wildcats 34-13 on Friday night. Mulvane’s season ends with a record of 1-8, while McPherson improves to 8-1 and will advance to the 4A Playoff second round to face off with Arkansas City. A full stat breakdown is below, courtesy of McPherson High...
Two Unharmed After Airbags Deploy
At approximately 1:25 P.M October 26th there was a collision after a driver failed to stop. Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL news, Everett Burdett a 65-year-old Salina resident was going east on Prescott when he failed to stop for the red light and his vehicle collided in the intersection with Kaitlynn Lawrence a 22-year-old from Salina.
Rose Hill Ends Abilene’s Season
ABILENE – The Abilene Cowboy football team’s season came to an end Friday night in a 23-6 home playoff loss to Rose Hill. The Rockets also defeated the Cowboys in Abilene 16-12 on September 30. In the first meeting the two teams combined for 7 turnovers with the Cowboys committing 4 of them. Friday night, Rose Hill didn’t turn over the football while Abilene turned it over 4 times which was the difference in the game.
Truck and Tools Stolen
Authorities are looking for a stolen truck and the thief who took it. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, someone jumped into a blue, 1995 GMC Sierra pickup – found the key in the visor and drove away from the 1700 block of E. Old 40 Highway.
Hospital Earns Stroke Center Recertification
Salina Regional Health Center has received recertification as a Primary Stroke Center from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). According to the hospital, the certification comes as validation of efforts to enhance stroke care for the region following a thorough verification process. Salina Regional first became certified as a Primary Stroke Center in 2017 after developing a dedicated stroke response team that stands ready 24/7 to respond to cases whenever a stroke is suspected.
Tips Sought in Business Burglary
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving a recent business burglary. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say on Friday, October 7th, officers received a report of a burglary at Reanimated Customs, 1745 N. 9th St. In the early morning hours, an employee noticed movement on the businesses surveillance cameras. The employee went to the business to investigate and found an unknown suspect had broken a window and gained entry into the business. Over $13,000 in tools were stolen from inside.
Southeast of Saline trounces Haven, 53-12
TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL. Passing – Comp. – Att. – Yards – TD – INT.
Leaders Participate in Agriculture Roundtable
AgTrax was honored to host Kansas Governor Laura Kelly & Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam at its downtown Hutchinson, Kan. headquarters for talks on ‘Agriculture & Economic Development in Central Kansas.’. The Governor joined local leaders in Hutchinson for a roundtable discussion that focused on how her administration...
Maize rolls over Salina South, 63-0
The Maize Eagles looked every part of their #1 ranking, as they began the first round of the 5A State Football Playoffs with a 63-0 win over Salina South. The Eagles scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Bryce Cohoon on the first play from scrimmage, and never looked back, adding seven more on a pick six by Mackinley Joynes made it 14-0 Maize less than a minute into the game.
Hutchinson Zoo Officials Euthanize Canada Goose Showing Signs of Avian Flu
Officials at the Hutchinson Zoo are confirming a single case of avian flu. According to a zoo spokesperson, a person not affiliated with the zoo brought the Canada goose to the facility amid signs it had contracted the deadly disease. Recognizing that the goose was exhibiting signs of the disease,...
Women’s Soccer routs McPherson 6-0
McPHERSON – Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) recorded a hat trick, Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.) scored twice and Lissette Garcia (SR/Bakersfield, Calif.) netted a goal as the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes cruised to a 6-0 win over the McPherson Bulldogs on Wednesday night at McPherson Stadium. The win keeps...
Ell-Saline Bounced Out Of Playoffs By Hoxie, 44-12
The Ell-Saline Cardinals saw their season come to abrupt end Friday with a 32 point home loss to the Hoxie Indians. Hoxie was clearly the more physical team, but the Cardinals were able to hang with the Indians for most of the first half before getting outscored in half #2 by 18 points.
Lion’s season come to an end with 57-6 loss to Rossville
Minneapolis traveled to Rossville Friday night for the first round in the Class 2A playoffs. Unfortunately for Minneapolis it was Rossville getting the win 57-6 and moving onto the next round. Rossville would score first with 10:15 left in the first on Camden Horak’s 7 yard touchdown pass to Braiden...
Men’s Soccer drops match to McPherson 7-2
McPHERSON – Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer was defeated by McPherson 7-2 in Wesleyan’s final road contest of the 2022 season. The Coyotes fell behind early to McPherson 3-0 as the Bulldogs netted first half goals in the 11th, 14th and 23rd minutes. Wesleyan got on the board...
