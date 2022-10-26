K-State Salina is one of 87 organizations across Kansas to be selected for the 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant. According to the school, the competitive grant, through the Kansas Leadership Center, will help K-State Salina continue cultivating a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. As part of the Leadership Transformation Grant, K-State Salina has been awarded 60 spots, meaning that faculty and staff can partake in the training, regardless of position or title. K-State Salina’s mission starts with the development of leadership and this grant is one way the campus is investing in its faculty, staff and students to develop leadership capacity.

