According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 6:16 a.m. on October 5. Police say 34-year-old Joseph A. Boyd, of Corsica, was traveling west on U.S. 322 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and then collided with a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and overturning onto its roof.

CORSICA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO