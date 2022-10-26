ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Cream Croissants

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Raspberry Cream Croissants – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Cut the croissants in half horizontally; spread cut halves with jam. -Spread whipped cream over bottom halves; top with raspberries. Replace tops. -Dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve immediately. -Make 6 servings. If you...
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day

The Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church Children’s Ministries made and distributed goody bags for members of the fire department. Courtesy of Brookville Fire Company. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written...
One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in Pa.

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.963 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.963. Average price during the week of October 17, 2022: $3.990. Average...
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along Fisher Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Fisher Road in Clarion Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, on Fisher Road, just north of Booth Lane, in Clarion Township. Police say a...
State Police Investigating Attempted Kidnapping in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a seven-year-old girl that occurred on Wednesday in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a report was received on Wednesday, October 26, of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Apple Yogurt Muffins

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Apple Yogurt Muffins – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. -Combine the yogurt, egg, oil, and milk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. -Stir in the apple and raisins. -Fill...
Corsica Man Escapes Injury in Route 322 Rollover

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened on U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township around 6:16 a.m. on October 5. Police say 34-year-old Joseph A. Boyd, of Corsica, was traveling west on U.S. 322 in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when his vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and then collided with a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and overturning onto its roof.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Theft of ATV

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a reported theft of a 2003 Yamaha ATV near Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County. Police say the incident occurred at 12:40 a.m. on October 3. The victim...
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Heath Walker

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Heath Walker. Heath...
GANT: Charges Filed in DuBois Robbery Case

DUBOIS, Pa. (GANT) – Robbery charges have been filed against a Harrisburg man who allegedly assaulted a woman while trying to get her cell phone from her. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Ryan Joseph Wells, 42, was charged Wednesday by DuBois City police with two...
AICDAC Prescription Drug Take-Back Event Set for Saturday

This can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment. Bring your unwanted or expired medications to the event for safe disposal by local...
