Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper
Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana. Jack was born in Washington County, Indiana, on November 6, 1925, to Arthur S. and Louise (Stephenson) Patton. He married Lillian Heichelbech on May 3, 1951. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2006.
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:33 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville. He was born July 20, 1947, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Garland and Catholine (Noel) Perry; and married Barbara Kendall on July 25, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Robert served his country with the United States Army, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Giessen, Germany. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. He enjoyed playing games, attending his annual Scott School class reunions and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Perry, who passed away on January 10, 2016; and two brothers, Charles and William Perry.
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, 84, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died at Gateway Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was 84 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Surviving are a brother, Lawrence of Davenport, IA; and four sisters, Susan of Davenport, IA; Kathleen of Bloomington-Normal,...
First Baptist Church of Jasper to host Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Jasper- The First Baptist Church of Jasper will be hosting a Thanksgiving Community Dinner for those who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving Dinner. Pastor John Duncan shares that the church wants to give back to their community and help make a difference in the lives of those who are facing difficult times right now. “We want our community to know that we care about them and look forward to serving them a great Thanksgiving Dinner.”
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
Late Night Vaccine Clinic
TIME: 3:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. (NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED) LOCATION: 1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47546. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Anyone 12 and older may utilize the DRIVE-THRU for flu and COVID-19 only. Follow the signs to the northside parking lot. Anyone under 12 must come inside the building to obtain their vaccinations.
Northeast Dubois Schools Gives Update on Renovations
Dubois- Northeast Dubois Intermediate has been given an update on its renovations. In August of 2021, flood waters rose to nearly ten feet inside of the building. The gym, kitchen and lunchroom were all lost as a result. Now over a year later, the school corporation is ready to move forward with the repairs.
Burn Ban Still in effect for Dubois County
Dubois Co.- A BURN BAN IS STILL IN EFFECT FOR DUBOIS COUNTY. TAMMY HUMBERT, DIRECTOR OF THE DUBOIS COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICE WANTS TO REMIND RESIDENTS THAT EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE RECENTLY HAD SOME RAINFALL THE GROUND AND VEGETATION IS STILL VERY DRY. PER THE DUBOIS COUNTY FIRE CHIEFS, A BURN BAN IS STILL IN EFFECT.
Delays and Supply Chain Problems Effect Jasper Project
Jasper- Downton Jasper continues their first quadrant construction. Workers have been on scene since the first week of June constructing the waterline and then moving onto the northeast quadrant in July. The original goal was to have two of the four quadrants completed by this Thanksgiving, but material shortages and delayed arrivals have pushed the beginning of quadrant two, which is the northwest portion, back to the beginning of 2023.
