John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO