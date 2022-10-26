Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
witzamfm.com
First Baptist Church of Jasper to host Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Jasper- The First Baptist Church of Jasper will be hosting a Thanksgiving Community Dinner for those who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving Dinner. Pastor John Duncan shares that the church wants to give back to their community and help make a difference in the lives of those who are facing difficult times right now. “We want our community to know that we care about them and look forward to serving them a great Thanksgiving Dinner.”
wamwamfm.com
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
WTHI
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
vincennespbs.org
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
witzamfm.com
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, 84, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died at Gateway Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was 84 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Surviving are a brother, Lawrence of Davenport, IA; and four sisters, Susan of Davenport, IA; Kathleen of Bloomington-Normal,...
wdrb.com
'Witches Castle' | Southern Indiana property famed for urban legends up for sale
Mistletoe Falls is located off Upper River Road near the Lewis and Clark Bridge. It's a peaceful riverside plot in Utica with crumbling stone structures, but it's also the also of many morbid myths.
Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
witzamfm.com
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
hot96.com
Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated
League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
witzamfm.com
Late Night Vaccine Clinic
TIME: 3:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. (NO APPOINTMENT NEEDED) LOCATION: 1187 South Saint Charles Street, Jasper, IN 47546. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Anyone 12 and older may utilize the DRIVE-THRU for flu and COVID-19 only. Follow the signs to the northside parking lot. Anyone under 12 must come inside the building to obtain their vaccinations.
Local bank moves into historic Evansville building
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A historic building in Evansville has a new tenant. Banterra Bank has moved into the old National City Bank building at the corner of Third and Main streets. Signs were put up October 26, and the newly remodeled loan office is on the second floor. The building was built in 1913 […]
WTVW
Furniture returned after bizarre ‘chairnapping’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Somewhere along the way, there must’ve been a joke that started “a guy walks into a bar and steals two chairs.” However, for the owners of Tiki on Main- there is no punchline for the joke after a man walked onto the bar’s patio, stole two chairs, and walked off into the night.
Warrick Humane Society in Newburgh is Full – Offering Half Off Adoption on Dogs Like Jack
The Warrick Humane Society is a great place to find your new best friend. Unfortunately, right now adoptions are incredibly slow and they are completely full. WHS is a no-kill shelter so if they don't move these dogs out soon, other dogs from euthanasia shelters will not be able to take their place. So, this week, WHS is offering half-off adoption fees. This adoption special is valid on dogs older than 6 months who are fully vetted, and the adopted dogs must leave the shelter no later than 1 day after being adopted. The special runs 10/26 - 10/30.
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
Comments / 0