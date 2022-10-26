Read full article on original website
First Baptist Church of Jasper to host Thanksgiving Community Dinner
Jasper- The First Baptist Church of Jasper will be hosting a Thanksgiving Community Dinner for those who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving Dinner. Pastor John Duncan shares that the church wants to give back to their community and help make a difference in the lives of those who are facing difficult times right now. “We want our community to know that we care about them and look forward to serving them a great Thanksgiving Dinner.”
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
Helping His Hands holds fundraiser
Dozens of people showed up in support of a Vincennes organization. Helping His Hands held its annual fundraiser banquet Thursday night at the Highland Woods Community Center. In addition to dinner, attendees got a chance to bid on fun items at auctions from a variety of vendors and organizations. The...
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, 84, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey
Brother Giles Mahieu, OSB, a monk of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, died at Gateway Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. He was 84 and a jubilarian of monastic profession. Surviving are a brother, Lawrence of Davenport, IA; and four sisters, Susan of Davenport, IA; Kathleen of Bloomington-Normal,...
Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper
Jack E. Patton, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Brookside Village in Jasper, Indiana. Jack was born in Washington County, Indiana, on November 6, 1925, to Arthur S. and Louise (Stephenson) Patton. He married Lillian Heichelbech on May 3, 1951. She preceded him in death on September 26, 2006.
Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend
Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
Connie L. Meyer, age 61, of Jasper
Connie L. Meyer, age 61, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:46 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana. Connie was born in on July 20, 1961, to Orville and Henrietta (Wigand) Voegerl. She married Kenneth L. Meyer on May 18, 1985, in Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 23, 2019.
Witches on Bikes spreading joy while giving back to community
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Around one hundred and sixty witches will be trading in their brooms for bikes on Saturday. Witches on Bike started last year when thirty-two women decided to dress up as witches and ride bikes around Vincennes just to cackle and spread some Halloween happiness. "At the...
McLean County, KY Family Loves Carving Pumpkins and Their Photos Are Awesome
Candace and Derek Miller have a fun Halloween tradition with their kids. The whole family gathers around and carves pumpkins for the front porch. Over the weekend, the family got together again at their McLean County, Kentucky home and whipped up some spooky and kooky Halloween magic. As you can...
West Side Nut Club hosting weekend trick-or-treating event on Franklin Street
The West Side Nut Club is hosting a community trick-or-treating event in Evansville on Saturday. The Nut Club says the trick-or-treat event will kick off at 2 p.m. at the intersection of North 11th Avenue and West Franklin Street, continuing to 4 p.m. In addition to lots of candy, the...
DCH Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon
Daviess Community Hospital is pleased to announce that they are partnering with Tri-State Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide services to Daviess County and the surrounding area. Dr. Nicholas Rensing, Orthopedic Surgeon, will be expanding his practice to Washington, Indiana starting in November 2022. He will see patients at Daviess Community Hospital’s CORE Center in Washington. He will share office space with our DCH Orthopedics team of Dr. Marcus Thorne, Andrew Houchins, PA-C, and Will Walker, NP. Major Rensing is excited to bring his experience gained in the army to provide orthopedic care to the Tristate area. His practice is focused on sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, joint replacement, fracture care, and trauma, as well as general orthopedics.
Tri-State Trick or Treat! Find an event near you
With Halloween just days away, many families are ready to celebrate by dressing up in costumes, grabbing their candy bags and knocking on doors. Trick or treating can be fun and so can Trunk or Treating for younger children.
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg
Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:33 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville. He was born July 20, 1947, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Garland and Catholine (Noel) Perry; and married Barbara Kendall on July 25, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Robert served his country with the United States Army, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan and Giessen, Germany. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. He enjoyed playing games, attending his annual Scott School class reunions and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Perry, who passed away on January 10, 2016; and two brothers, Charles and William Perry.
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
Local Contractor Awarded Ireland Elementary Project
Jasper- The October School Board Meeting for Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools moved forward with renovations to Ireland Elementary. Krempp Construction will be handling the bid, with the acceptance of their bid of $7,418,800. This bid includes alternative items that will improve the facilities outside of the base renovations. The alternatives...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
River Kitty Cat Cafe Temporarily closes lounge due to illness
Unfortunate news for the River Kitty Cat Café in Downtown Evansville. Shop officials say they have confirmed some illness in their cat lounge. It's an illness only transmissible between cats and not spread to humans. The lounge area will need to close for two weeks while owners monitor the...
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg
John Howard Katterhenry, 69, of Huntingburg, Indiana passed away on October 24, 2022. Howard was born in Huntingburg to John H. and Helen Katterhenry on March 29, 1953. Howard graduated as a Happy Hunter from Huntingburg High School in 1971. As an owner/operator leased to Perkins Transportation and Tell City Furniture, Howard treasured the opportunity to travel to see all the beautiful parts of our country. He remembered every interstate, highway, and small country road, as well as, every city, small town and person he met along the way. He also worked on the family farm, Katterhenry Farms LLC, for his entire life. Howard is preceded in death by his parents John H. and Helen Katterhenry.
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
