explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Apple Yogurt Muffins
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Apple Yogurt Muffins – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. -Combine the yogurt, egg, oil, and milk; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. -Stir in the apple and raisins. -Fill...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Apple Burritos
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Apple Burritos – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Place apple slices in a saucepan; cover and cook over medium heat for 3-4 minutes (or until tender). -Reduce heat. Add caramels; cook and stir until caramels are melted. -Spoon apple mixture off center...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Cousin Basils to Host Halloween Party Tonight With Entertainment by Trixx
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is hosting a Halloween party tonight–Saturday, October 29. The 21 and over event begins at 9:00 p.m. with a $3.00 cover charge. Stop in and enjoy one of Cousin Basils’ cocktail specials and more!. There will be a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light east wind. Sunday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Sunday Night...
aahsmountainecho.com
New Altoona coffee shop Daily Grind opens
One of the newest additions to the city’s restaurants, The Daily Grind, offers different coffee drinks, breakfast and lunch. While I was at “The Daily Grind” with a fellow reporter, Abby Rudy, we decided to try some of their food and coffee. To start off we both...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
The Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church Children’s Ministries made and distributed goody bags for members of the fire department. Courtesy of Brookville Fire Company. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written...
Shop with a Cop makes its way into Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time. The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program. Cambria […]
Duo wanted for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man and woman they were told tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday. On Oct. 26, state police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. The girl told troopers the suspects’ vehicle is […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Heath Walker
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Heath Walker. Heath...
fox8tv.com
Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes
A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
Clearfield County hosts veterans for appreciation breakfast
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veteran Appreciation day is November 11, and each year the country works to honor those who served. Ahead of Veteran Appreciation Day, Senator Wayne Langerholc gave a small favor to the men and women who have served. Honoring those who sacrificed their lives to protect ours. On Thursday, Oct. 27 […]
Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
New restaurant now open in Downtown Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Riverwalk in Downtown Clearfield has a new restaurant to check out and there’s a little something for everyone. The Dented Keg is located at 139 W Market St, Clearfield, PA 16830 and they are open seven days a week, Sunday-Monday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 11 a.m. – […]
wccsradio.com
FIRE REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP THIS MORNING
No one was hurt in a structure fire that happened this morning in Burrell Township. (Photo by Josh Widdowson) At 5:15 a.m., Indiana County 911 dispatched the Blairsville, Black Lick, Coral Graceton and Homer City fire departments for a reported structure fire at 1583 Cornell Road in Burrell Township. The county Hazmat team and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. At 7:03, the Clyde fire department was called in for standby detail for the Blairsville and Black Lick fire companies, but they would be called to the scene 10 minutes later. Initial reports said the fire was in a one-story wood-framed structure with a basement and fire was showing from one room when crews arrived. Reports are also saying that the home was in a “hoarding condition.” About 30 minutes after the initial dispatch was made, the fire was reported out, but crews remain on scene to look for hot spots and extensions.
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Air Lifted, Another Injured in Collision at Intersection of Route 949 and Route 36
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 79-year-old man was flown to an Altoona hospital after his car was struck by another vehicle at an intersection in Eldred Township. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened at 11:49 a.m. on Friday, October 21, near the intersection of State Route 949 and State Route 36 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.
therecord-online.com
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along Fisher Road
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Fisher Road in Clarion Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, on Fisher Road, just north of Booth Lane, in Clarion Township. Police say a...
