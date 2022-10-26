ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County hosts veterans for appreciation breakfast

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veteran Appreciation day is November 11, and each year the country works to honor those who served. Ahead of Veteran Appreciation Day, Senator Wayne Langerholc gave a small favor to the men and women who have served. Honoring those who sacrificed their lives to protect ours. On Thursday, Oct. 27 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Heath Walker

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Heath Walker. Heath...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Shop with a Cop makes its way into Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time. The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program. Cambria […]
yourdailylocal.com

New McDonalds Opens in Warren

WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
OIL CITY, PA
fox8tv.com

Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes

A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family

The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
SMETHPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along Fisher Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Fisher Road in Clarion Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, on Fisher Road, just north of Booth Lane, in Clarion Township. Police say a...
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Car crashes into house in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

School Bus Matron Assault

Johnstown police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the assault of a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes bus stop. Authorities say on Wednesday, around 3 p.m., three adult black females boarded a Greater Johnstown School Bus, at the Solomon Homes stop, and “brutally” attacked the school bus matron.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

#1 Cochran buys Honda dealership in Johnstown

Rob Cochran has driven east to Johnstown and put his company behind the wheel of a Honda. Make that plural. Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, #1 Cochran, on Monday confirmed it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal extends #1...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy