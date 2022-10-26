Read full article on original website
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Pizza’s Free Pizza Friday a Hit Among Local Residents!
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsy Pizza and exploreJeffersonPA.com have teamed up for a weekly giveaway that is a hit among Jefferson County residents – FREE Pizza Friday!. This week, one randomly selected winner will receive a certificate for a FREE Chief Pepperoni Pizza from Punxsy Pizza. For...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Interstate 80 Reopens Following Crash in Hazen Area
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 8:10 p.m. on Friday following a crash between Exits 73 and Exit 81. (Photo by Dave Cyphert/ProPoint Media Photography.) According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, I-80 reopened following a crash that occurred around 4:00 p.m. The roadway had...
Clearfield County hosts veterans for appreciation breakfast
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Veteran Appreciation day is November 11, and each year the country works to honor those who served. Ahead of Veteran Appreciation Day, Senator Wayne Langerholc gave a small favor to the men and women who have served. Honoring those who sacrificed their lives to protect ours. On Thursday, Oct. 27 […]
PHOTOS: Multiple crews stomp out wildfire in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Firefighters from multiple crews are fighting a wildfire on Old Rt. 22, just above the Altoona Water Authority’s Plane Nine reservoir, in Juniata Township. Crews at the scene told WTAJ that the fire is currently contained and they are working on keeping it contained. They were at the scene for […]
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
abc27.com
Destination Pa.: Baker Mansion, a historic home with ghostly happenings in Blair County
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Are you looking to visit one of the most haunted places in Pennsylvania ahead of Halloween? Maybe you are just looking to learn some more about Blair County’s history. Either way, the Baker Mansion history museum in Altoona has you covered. The mansion looks...
explorejeffersonpa.com
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Heath Walker
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Heath Walker. Heath...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Cousin Basils to Host Halloween Party Tonight With Entertainment by Trixx
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar is hosting a Halloween party tonight–Saturday, October 29. The 21 and over event begins at 9:00 p.m. with a $3.00 cover charge. Stop in and enjoy one of Cousin Basils’ cocktail specials and more!. There will be a...
Shop with a Cop makes its way into Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Kids in need in Cambria County are getting a new way to make their Christmas special this year while making a new friend at the same time. The Nanty Glo Police and all other Cambria County Departments are partnering with Crimestoppers for their new Shop with a Cop Program. Cambria […]
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for 56-year-old Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City.
fox8tv.com
Fire Destroys Three East Freedom Twp. Homes
A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We’re still learning more about what happened. We spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park’s managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet Drive in East Freedom Township....
Duo wanted for attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a man and woman they were told tried to abduct a 7-year-old girl on Wednesday. On Oct. 26, state police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. The girl told troopers the suspects’ vehicle is […]
wesb.com
Smethport FD Holding Benefit for Displaced Family
The Smethport Fire Department is hosting a benefit for the family displaced by a three alarm fire in Coryville last week. The benefit for the Hudak family will take place Saturday at noon at the Smethport Fire Hall at 109 South Nelson Street. You can access the benefit’s Facebook event...
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along Fisher Road
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash on Fisher Road in Clarion Township. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, on Fisher Road, just north of Booth Lane, in Clarion Township. Police say a...
Car crashes into house in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – One house has suffered moderate to severe damage after a car crashed into it in Ferguson Township Thursday. On Oct. 27 at 3:37 p.m., Ferguson Township police officers were called to Nixon Road for a report of a car that had crashed into one of the houses on the street. […]
fox8tv.com
School Bus Matron Assault
Johnstown police are asking for the public’s help in investigating the assault of a school bus matron at the Solomon Homes bus stop. Authorities say on Wednesday, around 3 p.m., three adult black females boarded a Greater Johnstown School Bus, at the Solomon Homes stop, and “brutally” attacked the school bus matron.
#1 Cochran buys Honda dealership in Johnstown
Rob Cochran has driven east to Johnstown and put his company behind the wheel of a Honda. Make that plural. Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, #1 Cochran, on Monday confirmed it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal extends #1...
Kids found living in rabbit feces at Elk County home, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Kersey woman has been charged after state police said they found children living in “deplorable conditions” for over a week. Danielle Dinsmore, 34, told police that she didn’t have a good reason why her four children were living in a house with animal feces and broken glass, state police in […]
Comments / 0