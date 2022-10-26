ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colusa County, CA

kubaradio.com

Sutter County Crop / Livestock Report Released

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Sutter County’s Ag Commissioner has just released the 2021 Annual Crop & Livestock Report and it reports a total value of $621.4-million-dollars, up 9.9% from 2020, despite an over 30% decline in rice planting. However, rice still remained Sutter County’s number one crop last year at $174,352,000, as both per acre yield and prices were up.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives

The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires

SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sacramentocityexpress.com

‘Check before you burn’ starts Nov. 1. Here’s what fireplace users need to know

As temperatures begin to cool, local officials are reminding residents to “check before you burn.”. From Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, residents in Sacramento County — including the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento —must check projected air quality levels before using their fireplaces or wood stoves.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified

CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Police Department Receives $65,000 Grant for Road Safety

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Marysville Police Department has been awarded $65,000 in grant funding from the National Highway Transportation Administration and the State Office of Traffic Safety. The money will be used to help reduce serious injury acidents and fatal collisions. According to an MPD press release, funds will...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
YUBA CITY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Toni Morgan Killed, Serina Ali Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 20 [Yuba City, CA]

1 Dead, Multiple Injured after DUI Collision near Humphrey Road. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road. According to reports, the driver of a 2020 Honda Ridgeline was heading south at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign. As a result, the Honda collided with a 2010 Dodge Charger that had the right of way.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip

CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
CHICO, CA

