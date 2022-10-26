Read full article on original website
kubaradio.com
Sutter County Crop / Livestock Report Released
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Sutter County’s Ag Commissioner has just released the 2021 Annual Crop & Livestock Report and it reports a total value of $621.4-million-dollars, up 9.9% from 2020, despite an over 30% decline in rice planting. However, rice still remained Sutter County’s number one crop last year at $174,352,000, as both per acre yield and prices were up.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California correctional officer union paid $2.3 million for property where its president lives
The union representing California state correctional officers spent $2.3 million early this year to buy a 5-acre Elk Grove property with a four-bedroom house, a swimming pool and two large warehouses, according to Sacramento County records, an online listing and union representatives. The California Correctional Peace Officers Association bought the...
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
‘I won't spend another winter out here’ | Unhoused community responds to Sacramento leaders’ affordable housing announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city leaders announced Monday they plan on approving $35 million at this week’s council meeting to create 820 new affordable housing units. Dan Aderholt says he’ll believe it when he sees it. He runs the non-profit American River Homeless Crews, which enlists the...
KCRA.com
Yuba City family demands answers after woman killed by suspected DUI driver
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City family is demanding justice after they say 35-year-old Toni Morgan was killed by a drunk driver. Morgan was just 8 minutes away from her home when she was hit last Saturday, according to the family. The California Highway Patrol identified the driver as 24-year-old Serina Ali.
KMJ
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Heat Driven Wildfires
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
sacramentocityexpress.com
‘Check before you burn’ starts Nov. 1. Here’s what fireplace users need to know
As temperatures begin to cool, local officials are reminding residents to “check before you burn.”. From Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, residents in Sacramento County — including the cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Isleton, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento —must check projected air quality levels before using their fireplaces or wood stoves.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in construction explosion in Chico identified
CHICO, Calif. - The worker killed in a explosion near the Chico airport on Friday has been identified. The Butte County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 44-year-old Jesse Goforth of Auburn, California. Just before 4 p.m., officers responded to Boeing Avenue near Hiller Avenue for a report of...
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
kubaradio.com
River Valley High Student Winning Poster Now Anti-Vaping Billboard on Gray Avenue
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Have you noticed that new, anti-vaping billboard on Gray Avenue in Yuba City? It not only delivers a vivid message about the dangers of vaping, but it’s also an award winning poster designed by River Valley High School freshman Navya Kamboj. She entered the design...
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
kubaradio.com
Marysville Police Department Receives $65,000 Grant for Road Safety
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Marysville Police Department has been awarded $65,000 in grant funding from the National Highway Transportation Administration and the State Office of Traffic Safety. The money will be used to help reduce serious injury acidents and fatal collisions. According to an MPD press release, funds will...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
krcrtv.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for molest, DA won't retry 'hung jury' charges
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Yuba City man was sentenced to six years in prison on one count of felony sexual abuse against one of three girls. The sentence came after the Butte County District Attorney decided his office will not retry two additional charges on which jurors were unable to reach a verdict.
'I was terrified' | Research shows Black drivers in Sacramento more likely to be stopped by law enforcement
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Some people call it 'Driving While Black.' Others say it's racial profiling. Whatever you call it -- past and current research shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers. Henry Williams II, a Black man, says he experienced...
L.A. Weekly
Toni Morgan Killed, Serina Ali Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 20 [Yuba City, CA]
1 Dead, Multiple Injured after DUI Collision near Humphrey Road. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road. According to reports, the driver of a 2020 Honda Ridgeline was heading south at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign. As a result, the Honda collided with a 2010 Dodge Charger that had the right of way.
German shepherd known as ‘Zeus,’ who bit two people, was euthanized, officials say
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Zeus, a German shepherd who was scheduled to be euthanized in August for biting multiple people, was euthanized Friday, according to a Facebook post from the city of Elk Grove Animal Services. On May 16, officers from the Elk Grove Police Department arrived at a neighborhood after receiving a report […]
'Where are we supposed to go?' | Sacramento unhoused community reacts to lack of city progress in providing shelters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento's "Comprehensive Siting Plan” looks a lot different from when it was first approved last August. The original plan was called the "Master Siting Plan to Address Homelessness." It was approved with Mayor Darrell Steinberg calling it a "once-in-a-generation opportunity." The roadmap...
actionnewsnow.com
Mom claims son was assaulted by classmates while on a school field trip
CHICO, Calif. - A mother wants answers after she said her son was repeatedly bullied by classmates while on a school field trip. "He was assaulted, stripped of his towel, he had a condom shoved in his mouth as he slept,” said mother Ashley Bazer who has a sixth grader at Blue Oak Charter School.
