Read full article on original website
Related
KSN News
Area soccer teams punch their ticket to the KSHSAA State Tournament
Several area high school boys soccer teams escaped the quarterfinal round with wins to advance to their respective Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) State Tournaments.
Scorebook Live
Photos: St. Michael-Albertville volleyball defeats Buffalo in Class 4A, Section 8 semifinals
St. Michael-Albertville (20-6) defeated Buffalo (14-11) 25-11, 25-19, 25-19, in the Class 4A, Section 8 semifinals Tuesday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Here are out photos from the game.
Comments / 0