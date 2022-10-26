Read full article on original website
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Plaza businesses could be demolished to prevent flooding
The flooding in Boardman has been a significant issue over the years, damaging homes and businesses, especially those in Boardman Plaza. City officials are working to solve that problem by possibly demolishing some of the businesses there. "The Township was given the go ahead to apply for a brick grant...
whbc.com
UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
wtuz.com
Drug Take Back in Coshocton County
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be in hand this weekend to conduct a drug take-back event. On Saturday, October 29th, staff with the sheriff’s office will be in the parking lot in front of their office accepting unwanted, unused, and expired medications free of charge.
daltonkidronnews.com
Local trick-or-treat times and fall events
Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
wtuz.com
Ronald L. Selway – October 24, 2022
Ronald L. Selway, 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 10, 1940, Ron was the son of the late David M. and Elsie (Cole) Selway. Ron was a graduate of Cadiz High School in 1958 and attended Ohio University. Ron was the Owner/Operator of Daron Coal Company of Dennison, Cadiz, and Harrison County, Ohio. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country and was honorably discharged.
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
wtuz.com
TuscBDD Welcoming Back More Residential Placements
Nick McWilliams reporting – Looking to reconnect more families and keep residents they serve close to home, TuscBDD is branching out. The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities currently serves around 600 people through assistance and support for a host of mental disabilities. TuscBDD Superintendent Nate Kamban says that...
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
WHIZ
First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
wtuz.com
Dr. Frank Richard “Dick” Tolloti – October 26, 2022
Dr. Frank Richard “Dick” Tolloti, 87, of Dover, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born on September 10, 1935, in Midvale, Ohio, Dick was the son of the late Frank A. Tolloti and Bernice I. (Baldwin) Tolloti. He graduated in 1953 from Midvale High School.
wqkt.com
Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake
The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
State Route 8 southbound reopens after deadly fuel tanker crash
Massive flames broke out in Stow early Friday morning on State Route 8 after a deadly fuel tanker crash.
wtuz.com
Robert Allen “boB” Keeney – October 25, 2022
Robert Allen “boB” Keeney, 63, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born May 24, 1959, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harvey Leo and LaVerne (McKinney) Keeney. After his graduation from Sandy Valley High School in...
WHIZ
Ruger, Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – You’ve heard of a little black dress, but what about a little black dog?. Take a look at Ruger, this week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week. He is an 8 month old puppy and April Cohagen-Gibson says he is full of life and would do well with a lot of families.
whbc.com
Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash
SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
