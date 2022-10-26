ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennison, OH

Falls to clean up contaminated property

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Plaza businesses could be demolished to prevent flooding

The flooding in Boardman has been a significant issue over the years, damaging homes and businesses, especially those in Boardman Plaza. City officials are working to solve that problem by possibly demolishing some of the businesses there. "The Township was given the go ahead to apply for a brick grant...
whbc.com

UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Drug Take Back in Coshocton County

Nick McWilliams reporting – Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be in hand this weekend to conduct a drug take-back event. On Saturday, October 29th, staff with the sheriff’s office will be in the parking lot in front of their office accepting unwanted, unused, and expired medications free of charge.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Local trick-or-treat times and fall events

Several local governments advise to leave porch lights on to participate in community trick-or-treat times. * Apple Creek: Trick or treat 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. * Dalton: Trick or treat 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30; Living Water Church, 200 Kurzen Road N, Dalton, will host community Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church. The free family event includes dozens of candy stops, free food for the family, bouncy inflatables, interactive experiences with fire and police departments and a drawing for a 50-inch television. For more information, visit lwchurch.com.
DALTON, OH
WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Ronald L. Selway – October 24, 2022

Ronald L. Selway, 82, of New Philadelphia, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, October 24, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Union Hospital in Dover. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on January 10, 1940, Ron was the son of the late David M. and Elsie (Cole) Selway. Ron was a graduate of Cadiz High School in 1958 and attended Ohio University. Ron was the Owner/Operator of Daron Coal Company of Dennison, Cadiz, and Harrison County, Ohio. He was a veteran of the United States Army where he proudly served his country and was honorably discharged.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
10TV

Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

TuscBDD Welcoming Back More Residential Placements

Nick McWilliams reporting – Looking to reconnect more families and keep residents they serve close to home, TuscBDD is branching out. The Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities currently serves around 600 people through assistance and support for a host of mental disabilities. TuscBDD Superintendent Nate Kamban says that...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

First Baptist Church Will Hold Food and Clothing Giveaway

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – As budgets become tighter, Muskingum County is fortunate to have organizations that care enough to provide support to those who may find themselves in need. South Zanesville’s First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer discussed a couple of events the church will be hosting later this...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Dr. Frank Richard “Dick” Tolloti – October 26, 2022

Dr. Frank Richard “Dick” Tolloti, 87, of Dover, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Born on September 10, 1935, in Midvale, Ohio, Dick was the son of the late Frank A. Tolloti and Bernice I. (Baldwin) Tolloti. He graduated in 1953 from Midvale High School.
DOVER, OH
wqkt.com

Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake

The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Robert Allen “boB” Keeney – October 25, 2022

Robert Allen “boB” Keeney, 63, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born May 24, 1959, in Canton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Harvey Leo and LaVerne (McKinney) Keeney. After his graduation from Sandy Valley High School in...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Ruger, Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – You’ve heard of a little black dress, but what about a little black dog?. Take a look at Ruger, this week’s Animal Shelter Society’s pet of the week. He is an 8 month old puppy and April Cohagen-Gibson says he is full of life and would do well with a lot of families.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH

