New Philadelphia, OH

WTRF

Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
CANTON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Falls to clean up contaminated property

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wtuz.com

Drug Take Back in Coshocton County

Nick McWilliams reporting – Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be in hand this weekend to conduct a drug take-back event. On Saturday, October 29th, staff with the sheriff’s office will be in the parking lot in front of their office accepting unwanted, unused, and expired medications free of charge.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Linden Avenue Road Closure

The Ohio Department of Transportation warns motorists of a road closure in Zanesville. ODOT announced that Tuesday and Wednesday Linden Avenue will be closed under Interstate 70 from Midnight until 4AM for pouring of the bridge deck. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. Tagged linden...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
STRATTON, OH
10TV

Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Sandra Kay Miskimen – October 26, 2022

Sandra Kay Miskimen, age 78, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, following a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover while under the compassionate care of Community Hospice. Born on October 27, 1943, in Union Hospital at Dover, Sandy, was...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
columbusneighborhoods.org

Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee

The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
MANSFIELD, OH

