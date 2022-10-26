Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday along State Route 8 in the Stow area. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene at of the deadly rollover incident on State Route 8 at around 1:30 a.m.
Two trucks and SUV involved in Salem crash
A road was closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Akron's old Route 8 bridge to be replaced in 2023 with 2 aesthetically designed bridges, additional lanes, noise walls
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Construction is planned to begin on a $150 million project to completely replace the State Route 8 bridge connecting Cuyahoga Falls and Akron, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Built in 1953 and carrying about 115,000 cars per day, the blue-painted bridge has undergone...
WTRF
Sobriety checkpoint in Belmont County tonight
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight. The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County. The OVI...
State Route 8 southbound reopens after deadly fuel tanker crash
Massive flames broke out in Stow early Friday morning on State Route 8 after a deadly fuel tanker crash.
whbc.com
UPDATE: Large Canton Fire Now Smoldering, Building to Come Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire in a building that covers an entire city block in Canton. Canton fire crews were at the scene part of the night at a vacant five-story warehouse building that abuts the railroad tracks between 5th and 6th Streets NE, just east of Cherry Avenue.
Akron Leader Publications
Falls to clean up contaminated property
CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls City Council approved three ordinances at its Oct. 24 meeting that will make it possible for the city to clean up a lead-contaminated property for future use as community green space. The three ordinances allow the city to work with the Community Improvement Corporation...
wtuz.com
Drug Take Back in Coshocton County
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be in hand this weekend to conduct a drug take-back event. On Saturday, October 29th, staff with the sheriff’s office will be in the parking lot in front of their office accepting unwanted, unused, and expired medications free of charge.
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
whbc.com
AccuWeather Winter Prediction: Less Snow, Not as Cold
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They measured 52 inches of snow at the Akron Canton Airport weather station last Winter. That’s just above the average. Look for less this Winter predicts AccuWeather, pointing to another La Nina setting up, also bringing above-normal temperatures but more rainfall.
WHIZ
Linden Avenue Road Closure
The Ohio Department of Transportation warns motorists of a road closure in Zanesville. ODOT announced that Tuesday and Wednesday Linden Avenue will be closed under Interstate 70 from Midnight until 4AM for pouring of the bridge deck. All work is weather dependent and dates are subject to change. Tagged linden...
WHIZ
ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal
Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
WTOV 9
Truck accident causes closure of Ohio 7 northbound in Stratton
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi-truck and a dump truck were involved in a merging accident on Ohio 7 northbound, just south of the Samis Plant at the intersection of Stratton Heights Road on Thursday morning. It happened before 11 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says one person...
Woman found safe after leaving residence in Coshocton
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio — A woman who was reported missing after walking away from her residence in Coshocton has been found safe, according to deputies. The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Ocie Murphy left her residence late Thursday evening. As of 10:18 p.m., the sheriff's office said she...
Will apartments, retail finally move into former Hoover plant in North Canton?
After 15 years of waiting and wondering, city officials believe momentum is gaining to revitalize about four acres of ground space at the old Downtown Hoover building.
wtuz.com
Sandra Kay Miskimen – October 26, 2022
Sandra Kay Miskimen, age 78, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully, following a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in New Dawn Health Care Center at Dover while under the compassionate care of Community Hospice. Born on October 27, 1943, in Union Hospital at Dover, Sandy, was...
columbusneighborhoods.org
Mansfield Reformatory – Driving with Darbee
The Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory, is a historic prison located in Mansfield, Ohio. It was built between 1886 and 1910 and remained in operation until 1990, when a United States Federal Court ruling ordered the facility to be closed. Architectural historian Jeff Darbee takes a tour of the facility to learn more about its history and paranormal activity.
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
Farm and Dairy
4 Bedroom home on 1.2 an acre, and misc.
Visit www.kikoauctions.com for more details. byoung@kikocompany.com and Ashley Ritchey, 330-495-3474.
Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in downtown Youngstown crash
A Mahoning County Sheriff's vehicle was damaged in a two-car crash in downtown Youngstown.
