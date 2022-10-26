ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NY

New Jersey 101.5

Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing

TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement

NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
VALHALLA, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two lights go out in Simon family with passing of Joanna and Lucy

Ask anyone who lived in greater Riverdale over the past 50 or so years, and they will tell you about the Simon sisters, a group of girls who sang on their front lawn to raise money for such efforts as the Riverdale Mental Health Association. While Carly became a world...
BRONX, NY
riverjournalonline.com

BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
westchesterfamily.com

8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places

Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Virginia Business

NY publishing company to expand in Orange County

Macmillan Publishers division will invest $26M, add 10 jobs. MPS, a division of New York-based Macmillan Publishers, will invest more than $26 million to expand its distribution operation in Orange County, creating an estimated 10 jobs, the county announced Wednesday. The investment will occur over the next three years. MPS...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.

