riverjournalonline.com
Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection
Irvington High School social studies teacher Dr. Erik Weiselberg’s essay, “The Revolution Lives On,” has been published in the scholarly collection, “Rip Van Winkle’s Republic: Washington Irving in History and Memory.”. “My essay is a historical look at how and why Washington Irving’s ‘Legend of...
Merger of two NJ colleges announced, to save one from closing
TRENTON – Bloomfield College will merge into Montclair State University by next summer. The schools in Essex County announced Thursday that their boards of trustees had authorized their presidents to sign an agreement detailing the plan for the merger, which will create what will be called Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.
Voters raise concerns over $159M BOCES capital improvement project
The $159 million referendum passed Tuesday by 110 votes.
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Medical Center and New York State Nurses Association Reach a Five-Year Contract Agreement
NYSNA members ratify contract that will benefit approximately. Ratified agreement delivers increased wages and creates a new family leave. Westchester Medical Center and the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced a new ratified five-year collective bargaining agreement that will benefit more than 1,500 nurses at Westchester Medical Center, Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, and the Behavioral Health Center. The agreement, which is the result of a strong working relationship and commitment to bargaining in good faith, increases nurse wages, preserves existing healthcare and pension benefits, and offers a new family leave bank for nurses.
riverjournalonline.com
Briarcliff Varsity Boys Cross Country Team Wins League Championship
“This is just the beginning of our championship season and we are very excited about the win,” said Head Coach Zach Rose. “It was also a good experience for some of our newer and younger student-athletes.”. According to Rose, there are several freshmen who have been helping out...
Newburgh SD: Teacher attacked by student high on marijuana
The district says a high school student at the Newburgh Free Academy ate multiple marijuana edibles, according to a letter sent to parents.
riverdalepress.com
Two lights go out in Simon family with passing of Joanna and Lucy
Ask anyone who lived in greater Riverdale over the past 50 or so years, and they will tell you about the Simon sisters, a group of girls who sang on their front lawn to raise money for such efforts as the Riverdale Mental Health Association. While Carly became a world...
Peekskill house puts the spooky in Halloween
There is always that one house on a block that is decked out with Halloween decorations, but there are few that can compare to the one at the house on the corner of Riverview and Longview avenues in Peekskill.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
ctexaminer.com
Meeting on Haig Avenue Sale Overflows with Questions, Suspicions, Stamford Residents
STAMFORD – Officials must have expected about two dozen people at a meeting about the planned sale of a historic city building on Haig Avenue, because that’s roughly the capacity of a room they reserved at a public library branch nearby. But so many people showed up Tuesday...
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
Suffern teacher charged with grand larceny, accused of embezzling over $95K from soccer club
A teacher in the Suffern Central School District is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a soccer club.
riverjournalonline.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens its Newest Location in Greenburgh
BJ’s Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States will open its newest club in Greenburgh, New York today. The new club is located at 399 Tarrytown Road in White Plains, NY. “Our team can’t wait to open our doors on Friday and...
westchesterfamily.com
8 Best Westchester Birthday Party Places
Birthday party planning can be right up there with trying to find the right daycare provider. Ok, fine, they aren’t that stressful. Yet, we want our kids to have a fantastic birthday experience, and if your kids are like ours, they may start bringing up their birthday at least 10 months before the big day. So yes, there is a bit of pressure.
Long Island chiropractor arrested for assaulting teen girl during exam
A Long Island chiropractor was arrested Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenage girl during an exam, authorities said.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Virginia Business
NY publishing company to expand in Orange County
Macmillan Publishers division will invest $26M, add 10 jobs. MPS, a division of New York-based Macmillan Publishers, will invest more than $26 million to expand its distribution operation in Orange County, creating an estimated 10 jobs, the county announced Wednesday. The investment will occur over the next three years. MPS...
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
'Suspicious Person' With Backpack Found Hiding Outside Home In Westport, Police Say
A 51-year-old "suspicious" man was arrested when he was found hiding outside a Fairfield County home after he allegedly entered the basement. The incident took place in Westport on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Lt. Dave Wolf, of the Westport Police, officers responded to an address in Westport on a...
