Ian Poulter defeats Kevin Na at LIV Golf Miami then chirps: "F you, basically!"
Ian Poulter appeared in buoyant mood after he defeated Kevin Na in his singles match on day one of the LIV Golf $50m team championship in Miami. Poulter was involved in a bit of a tense exchange with the American earlier in the week when they traded barbs at the pre-tournament press conference.
'A lot of stuff is going to happen': Phil Mickelson looks to the future after turbulent first year with LIV Golf comes to a close
DORAL, Fla. – One of the fan favorites at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami is heading home early. Phil Mickelson lost to Cameron Smith on the final hole on Friday to seal the deal for his team’s defeat to the Aussie’s Punch GC in the quarterfinals of the Saudi Arabia-backed series’ $50 million finale, putting to bed a turbulent year for the six-time major champion.
Phil Mickelson talks up LIV Golf 2023 season: A lot of stuff is going to happen
Phil Mickelson believes "a lot of stuff is going to happen" on the LIV Golf Tour next year as he reflected on an action-packed season on and off the course. Mickelson, 52, complemented how far the Saudi-backed series had come since hosting its first event at the Centurion Club near London at the start of June.
LIV Golf Miami Team Championship Prize Money, Final Payouts
Here's what players won in the three-day Team Championship, where the winning foursome will share $16 million and the last-place teams split $1 million.
Controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament draws protests from 9/11 families
MIAMI - The Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Doral, which kicks off Saturday, has brought on some controversy. Pro golfer Phil Mickelson says that it's not going anywhere."If I'm just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were 6, 7 months ago people saying this is dead in the water and we're past that and here we are today, a force in the game that's not going away," said Mickleson.Liv Golf is backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund and has caught quite the attention of fellow golfers and spectators. At the event Thursday, their...
