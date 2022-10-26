Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO