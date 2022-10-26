ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

sheltonherald.com

New Haven's Shubert Theater to host free Halloween fun this weekend

NEW HAVEN — Halloween fun awaits families downtown this weekend, as the Shubert Theater will hold its annual “Free Family Fun Day” at the theater Saturday, featuring trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts activities and a backstage tour. “We do this every year because everything that we offer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
woodbridgetownnews.com

Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair at Our Lady of the Assumption

The Ladies Guild of Our Lady of the Assumption, 81Center Rd, Woodbridge, is hosting A CHRISTMAS BAZAAR and CRAFT FAIR on Saturday November 12 from 9am-3pm. Over 30 Crafters, a fabulous Bake Sale, a White Elephant Sale, Children’s Craft Activity, Meet Santa from 11-2pm, Generous Raffle Baskets, and Breakfast and Lunch is served by the Knights of Columbus. Christmas Trains will be running all day. The Children’s Choir and Adult choir will perform.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say

MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing

2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT

