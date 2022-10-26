Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Library to Host First-Ever Author Meet and Greet Event to Highlight Diverse Local Authors
The Bridgeport Public Library will be holding its first-ever Author Meet and Greet Nov. 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. They will be hosting a diverse group of local authors across the library. Come and converse with them about their published works, their. writing process, and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: BHS Students Get All Dressed Up for Homecoming Dance; First of Two Galleries
The Homecoming Dance for Bridgeport High School took place last Saturday. Check out some photos of the students all dressed up in this first of two galleries below. The second gallery will appear in the days ahead on Connect-Bridgeport.
sheltonherald.com
New Haven's Shubert Theater to host free Halloween fun this weekend
NEW HAVEN — Halloween fun awaits families downtown this weekend, as the Shubert Theater will hold its annual “Free Family Fun Day” at the theater Saturday, featuring trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts activities and a backstage tour. “We do this every year because everything that we offer...
woodbridgetownnews.com
Christmas Bazaar and Craft Fair at Our Lady of the Assumption
The Ladies Guild of Our Lady of the Assumption, 81Center Rd, Woodbridge, is hosting A CHRISTMAS BAZAAR and CRAFT FAIR on Saturday November 12 from 9am-3pm. Over 30 Crafters, a fabulous Bake Sale, a White Elephant Sale, Children’s Craft Activity, Meet Santa from 11-2pm, Generous Raffle Baskets, and Breakfast and Lunch is served by the Knights of Columbus. Christmas Trains will be running all day. The Children’s Choir and Adult choir will perform.
connect-bridgeport.com
UHC’s Orthopaedic Campaign "Coats for Kids" is Back with Goal to Aid North Central West Virginia Youth
Temperatures will soon be dropping as winter is on its way. The Bruce Carter United Orthopaedic and Spine Center is holding the annual “Coats for Kids” drive to provide children in need with a coat this holiday season. While you are shopping for new coats for your family,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Resident who was Local Business Owner, Harry McEldowney, Passes Away at the Age of 72
Harry McEldowney, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney. He is survived by his wife, Deborah L. McEldowney; two sons, Shane McEldowney...
News 12
Police at Stamford HS Tuesday morning due to recent events locally, nationally
Students at Stamford High School arrived Tuesday morning to an extra police presence in light of recent events both locally and halfway across the country. “In the driveway, there was a bunch of cop cars with their lights on,” said student Carina Palomba. “I just saw like a cop...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
NBC Connecticut
Owners of Hartford's Soul Bowls Expand Business, Inspire Entrepreneurs
Meet the three visionaries behind Soul Bowls, a fast casual, soul food eatery on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford’s South End: Malik Golden, Hughann “Chef Pop” Thomas and Willie Fair. The moguls in the making opened the restaurant earlier this year and the star of the menu is...
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on $2.5 Million FieldTurf Facility Already in Use at The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex
After multiple days of beautiful fall weather, a ribbon cutting held by the Citynet Center at The Bridge Sports and Recreation Complex may have a bit of a damper. However, it was perfect irony. On Wednesday, multiple city officials were on hand to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Students Show Steep Losses in Math and Reading, According Harvard Study
Students in grades 3 to 8 lost on average about 7 months of learning in mathematics, and 4 ½ months of reading instruction in Connecticut between 2019 and 2022, according to newly released data by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Those losses were most notable in districts with high numbers of low-income students.
University of New Haven, Sacred Heart University students killed in Massachusetts crash
Two University of New Haven students and one Sacred Heart University student died in a crash in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
darientimes.com
Gunshots reported in 'densely wooded' area, Milford police say
MILFORD — Local police say they are investigating a report of shots fired. Police said in a Facebook post the shots reportedly occurred between the 900 block of New Haven Avenue and the 200 block of Baxter Lane. They described the area as a “densely wooded” site popular with turkey hunters.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Resident Injured At Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing
2022-10-28@10:42am–#Fairfield CT– A elderly woman was injured when a closet door allegedly fell on her at Sullivan McKinney Elder Housing located at 224 Meadowbrook Road. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
sheltonherald.com
Missing person found after Danbury police search near West Lake Reservoir
DANBURY — A missing person has been found after a search prompted a large police presence Tuesday evening in the area of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads, a city spokesperson said. A little before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Danbury police received a call "for missing distraught man" in...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency in Bridgeport
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting Thursday at the new office of Stephanie Hayhurst-Hall State Farm Insurance Agency. Previously located on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, the agency relocated to 1400 Johnson Avenue, Suite 2B in Bridgeport. On behalf of the City of Bridgeport and Bridgeport City...
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
