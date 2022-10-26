LOCK HAVEN, PA – With Halloween less than a week away, Downtown Lock Haven is the place to be this weekend to get into the “spirit” of the holiday. The festivities kick off Saturday morning with the annual Halloween Parade downtown at 10 AM. Immediately after the parade join in on the fun with the Shop-or-Treat where participating businesses will be handing out candy throughout the morning and early afternoon.

