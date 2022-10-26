Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
The “spirited” man of Lock Haven: Come see the dead with me
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There isn’t much that scares Lou Bernard these days. He’s seen and heard it all – shadowy figures in an empty museum, kitchen cabinets opening at will, a clock flying off of a wall, and water in the shower going from hot to cold. And no, even though he enjoys a good icy beverage from time to time, these weren’t the effects of adult beverages.
webbweekly.com
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17, of Williamsport left this world all too soon, on Monday October 24, 2022. Born August 1, 2005 in Williamsport he was the son of Maria Vidal- Huertas. Joaquin attended Williamsport Area High School and had future plans to become a psychologist to help people. His caring...
therecord-online.com
Celebrate Halloween in Downtown Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – With Halloween less than a week away, Downtown Lock Haven is the place to be this weekend to get into the “spirit” of the holiday. The festivities kick off Saturday morning with the annual Halloween Parade downtown at 10 AM. Immediately after the parade join in on the fun with the Shop-or-Treat where participating businesses will be handing out candy throughout the morning and early afternoon.
webbweekly.com
Carolyn Joy “Candy” Parker, 75
Carolyn Joy “Candy” Parker of Cogan Station, formerly of Wolcott, NY and Manchester, CT, crossed the threshold into her Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Pastor David Parker, daughter Johanna Kemmerer (Forrest) of Perkasie, PA, son Jonathan Parker of Hampton, NJ and daughter in-law Grace, as well as grandchildren Jaron, Teddy, Benny, Theia and Levi and mother-in-law Muriel Parker of Manchester by-the-Sea, MA.
Halloween parade rolls through Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — People were embracing the spirit of Halloween in Schuylkill County. Downtown Pottsville was alive as the Halloween parade rolled through, complete with marching bands and fire trucks Tuesday. People were in costumes as far as the eye can see. You can't forget the candy. There was...
webbweekly.com
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88, moved home to heaven to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, from her residence in Duboistown. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Lesher, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2011. Born in 1933, in Williamsport, she was a...
webbweekly.com
Robert O. Fries, 95
Robert O. Fries, 95, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Bob was born October 9, 1927 in Williamsport. He was a son of the late Otto J. Fries and Florence E. (Fenderson) Lewis. Bob graduated from Williamsport High School with the class...
webbweekly.com
John L. St. Clair, 71
John L. St. Clair, 71 of Delaware Twp., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home. Born December 7, 1950 he was the son of the late Clarence St. Clair and Annebelle (Pursel) Temple, of Mifflinburg. On December 7, 1984 he married the former Debra “Debbie” A. Bickel, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
webbweekly.com
Steven C. Cole, 74
Steven C. Cole, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born November 20, 1947 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Madeline Doud Cole and Ezra Cole (Mary). Steven was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He worked as an Electrician with...
webbweekly.com
Thomas L. Irvin, 62
Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
webbweekly.com
Donald Dennis Dieffenbach, 72
We are heartbroken to announce the death of Donald Dennis Dieffenbach, 72, of Muncy, Pennsylvania. He past away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at The Gatehouse At Divine Providence . Born April 15, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, PA; he was the son of Bud and Dorothy Dieffenbach. Donald enlisted in...
webbweekly.com
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg. Born July 16, 1930, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950 she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
webbweekly.com
Faith W. Lilley, 91
Faith W. Lilley, 91, of South Williamsport, passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Williamsport North Nursing Center. She was the daughter of Frederick Wagner and Fay (Blackwell) Wagner Fullmer. Faith was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She and her...
therecord-online.com
Hooskow Chainsaw Carvers’ Festival up and running at county fair grounds
MACKEYVILLE, PA – It’s carvin’ time at the Clinton County Fairgrounds: the annual Hooskow Chainsaw Carvers’ Festival began a three-day run on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Now an annual Halloween weekend attraction, the festival features better than 50 carvers from across the United States....
webbweekly.com
Joyce A. Taylor, 89
Joyce A. Taylor, 89, of Hughesville, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center of Muncy. Born April 11, 1933, in Endicott, NY, she is the daughter of the late John W. Snyder and the late Marjorie L. (Boyles) Martin. She married Robert E. Taylor on December 23, 1950 and shared 69 years of marriage.
Man faces burglary charges in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police in Williamsport arrested a man for burglarizing a few businesses. Police say Jared Parsons faces charges for stealing from Fine Wine and Spirits, Family Dollar, and Smoke Buddies early Thursday morning. Parsons was allegedly caught on surveillance breaking into all three businesses stealing cigarettes, liquor,...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
webbweekly.com
Connie R. Myers, 71
Connie R. Myers, 71, of South Williamsport died at her residence Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Bartlow) Pfirman. Connie graduated from Montoursville High School in 1968 and graduated from Lock Haven University where she received her...
