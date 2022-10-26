Read full article on original website
Three sets of twin sisters playing soccer at Montoursville
Vic Gorini separates his twin sister soccer players by the color of their cleats. It's that confusing at Montoursville for the head girl's soccer coach.
Southern closes season with road win
SUNBURY – With a trip to the District 4 Class AA playoffs already wrapped up, the Southern Columbia Area Tigers entered their regular season finale just needing to pick up a victory and keep momentum rolling into the post season. The visiting Tigers did just that by picking up...
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88
Shirley Gayle Field Lesher, 88, moved home to heaven to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2022, from her residence in Duboistown. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Lesher, who preceded her in death on November 17, 2011. Born in 1933, in Williamsport, she was a...
Carolyn Joy “Candy” Parker, 75
Carolyn Joy “Candy” Parker of Cogan Station, formerly of Wolcott, NY and Manchester, CT, crossed the threshold into her Heavenly Home on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Pastor David Parker, daughter Johanna Kemmerer (Forrest) of Perkasie, PA, son Jonathan Parker of Hampton, NJ and daughter in-law Grace, as well as grandchildren Jaron, Teddy, Benny, Theia and Levi and mother-in-law Muriel Parker of Manchester by-the-Sea, MA.
Thomas L. Irvin, 62
Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg. Born July 16, 1930, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950 she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
John L. St. Clair, 71
John L. St. Clair, 71 of Delaware Twp., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at his home. Born December 7, 1950 he was the son of the late Clarence St. Clair and Annebelle (Pursel) Temple, of Mifflinburg. On December 7, 1984 he married the former Debra “Debbie” A. Bickel, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage.
District IV Cross Country Championships Crown Four Different Winners
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Rory Lieberman from Danville set a new course record at Bloomsburg University on Thursday in the District IV "2A" Boy's Cross Country Championship race. The senior finishing first in a record time of 15:26. The PIAA State Cross Country Championships are set to run November 5th in Hershey.
Steven C. Cole, 74
Steven C. Cole, 74, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born November 20, 1947 in Williamsport he was a son of the late Madeline Doud Cole and Ezra Cole (Mary). Steven was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. He worked as an Electrician with...
Robert O. Fries, 95
Robert O. Fries, 95, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Bob was born October 9, 1927 in Williamsport. He was a son of the late Otto J. Fries and Florence E. (Fenderson) Lewis. Bob graduated from Williamsport High School with the class...
Faith W. Lilley, 91
Faith W. Lilley, 91, of South Williamsport, passed away Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Williamsport North Nursing Center. She was the daughter of Frederick Wagner and Fay (Blackwell) Wagner Fullmer. Faith was a 1948 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. She and her...
Marian holds Hall of Fame induction
The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Donald Dennis Dieffenbach, 72
We are heartbroken to announce the death of Donald Dennis Dieffenbach, 72, of Muncy, Pennsylvania. He past away peacefully on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at The Gatehouse At Divine Providence . Born April 15, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, PA; he was the son of Bud and Dorothy Dieffenbach. Donald enlisted in...
Joyce A. Taylor, 89
Joyce A. Taylor, 89, of Hughesville, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center of Muncy. Born April 11, 1933, in Endicott, NY, she is the daughter of the late John W. Snyder and the late Marjorie L. (Boyles) Martin. She married Robert E. Taylor on December 23, 1950 and shared 69 years of marriage.
Connie R. Myers, 71
Connie R. Myers, 71, of South Williamsport died at her residence Oct. 24, 2022. She was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Ray and Ruth (Bartlow) Pfirman. Connie graduated from Montoursville High School in 1968 and graduated from Lock Haven University where she received her...
Harold S. Pettit, 69
Harold S. Pettit, 69, of Jersey Shore, died unexpectedly at home on October 23, 2022. He was born in Williamsport on September 20, 1953, a son to the late Frederick L. Sr. and Margaret (Day) Pettit. Harold worked as a truck driver, as a tree trimmer for Asplundh Tree Co....
Penn State University cancels event featuring Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) –Tense moments at Penn State University in State College after the cancellation of an event featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.University officials say they decided to scratch Monday night's on-campus comedy show featuring the controversial figure after a threat of escalating violence from protests on campus.The event was organized by Uncensored America, a registered university organization.Penn State released a statement calling McInnes's views "abhorrent," saying they do not align with the university's values.
Matthew Philip Miller, 32
Matthew Philip Miller, 32, of Lock Haven, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home. Born December 23, 1989 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Matthew was the son of Craig P. Miller and the late Patricia A. Leathers. Matthew attended...
