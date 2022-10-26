Harrisburg, Pa. – Two projects in the City of Williamsport received a total of $1.6 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) today to breathe new life into Williamsport’s Old City neighborhood, off the Basin Street exit. “These projects will support the businesses that anchor the city and improve the flow of street and pedestrian traffic,” state Sen. Gene Yaw said. “Practical upgrades like this preserve the charm and will have a transformative impact on the City and Lycoming County. I was proud to...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO