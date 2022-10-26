Read full article on original website
Health by Design expands health and wellness scene in Lewisburg
Wellness centers are growing throughout the region—from yoga and meditation to red light therapy and IV vitamin injections. Health by Design Wellness Center in Lewisburg is joining the scene with a range of services: skin care and hair removal, red light therapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy, botox. Related reading: Infinity Wellness & Hydration Bar brings new healthcare options to area ...
Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center
Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
Pennsylvania governor candidates Shapiro, Mastriano to visit Happy Valley before election
In the last days on the campaign trail for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shaprio will both have stops in Centre County.
Bradford County School Gets $ to Buy Clean Buses
A school district in Bradford County, Pennsylvania is among 400 school districts across the U.S. getting federal money to buy clean school buses. Governor Tom Wolf says the Troy Area School District, Rohrer Enterprises will get two-point-seven-six million dollars to buy seven buses. 11 districts in the commonwealth are receiving...
Lycoming Commissioners continue debate on location of new facilities for coroner
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...
Williamsport devotes $1.6 million toward 2 revitalization projects
Harrisburg, Pa. – Two projects in the City of Williamsport received a total of $1.6 million from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) today to breathe new life into Williamsport’s Old City neighborhood, off the Basin Street exit. “These projects will support the businesses that anchor the city and improve the flow of street and pedestrian traffic,” state Sen. Gene Yaw said. “Practical upgrades like this preserve the charm and will have a transformative impact on the City and Lycoming County. I was proud to...
Overworked and understaffed: Lycoming Prison transfers all female inmates
Williamsport, Pa. — Mandatory overtime and short staffing required the transfer of the entire female population of 12 inmates at the Lycoming County Prison to jails in Centre and Clinton counties. Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare said the transfers, which took place Oct. 20, “free up COs [corrections officers] to help them with the forced overtime.” There’s no specific timeline on when Lycoming County Prison will start housing female inmates...
Selinsgrove, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17
Joaquin Jesus Huertas, 17, of Williamsport left this world all too soon, on Monday October 24, 2022. Born August 1, 2005 in Williamsport he was the son of Maria Vidal- Huertas. Joaquin attended Williamsport Area High School and had future plans to become a psychologist to help people. His caring...
Shawn T. Romejko, 32
Shawn T. Romejko, 32, of Muncy, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at home. Born July 26, 1990, in Trenton, NJ, he is a son of Ronald Romejko of Levittown and Janice (Rhodes) Romejko and husband, Scott Vandermuelen, of Muncy. in 2010, Shawn graduated from the Neshaminy High School...
Robert O. Fries, 95
Robert O. Fries, 95, of South Williamsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Bob was born October 9, 1927 in Williamsport. He was a son of the late Otto J. Fries and Florence E. (Fenderson) Lewis. Bob graduated from Williamsport High School with the class...
What's up this weekend? October 28-30
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 28-30 ...
District IV Cross Country Championships Crown Four Different Winners
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Rory Lieberman from Danville set a new course record at Bloomsburg University on Thursday in the District IV "2A" Boy's Cross Country Championship race. The senior finishing first in a record time of 15:26. The PIAA State Cross Country Championships are set to run November 5th in Hershey.
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92
Dorothy A. Cochran, 92, of Turbotville, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Heritage Springs Memory Care, Lewisburg. Born July 16, 1930, in Dewart, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Neta (Lindauer) Yoder. On June 18, 1950 she married Raymond L. Cochran and together they have celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Centre County resident wins $1.6 million, largest online lottery prize ever
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded a player from Centre County what they are saying is the largest-ever lottery prize won online. The player won a record $1,616,808.72 from an online game called PA Big Winner Spectacular, which is a connect-style internet game that is played on a computer, tablet or mobile […]
Wright Center dental team salvages man’s damaged teeth, confidence
James Coursen shielded his top teeth from view all the time, even adopting an awkward way of holding his hand in front of his mouth during meals with friends. His smile had become a cause of embarrassment. His mouth, a source of misery. The Scranton resident, now 21, sustained an...
Factoryville Christmas Market 2022
Held in Christy Mathewson Park, the event was inspired by European Christmas Markets known for cozy wooden storefronts, handmade gifts, warm drinks, comfort foods and festive cheer. The park will once again transform into what has been described as a scene out of a Christmas movie, with twinkling lights and whimsical holiday decor.
