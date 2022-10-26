ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.
Pennsylvania moves up in state rankings for animal protection laws

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the year 2014, Pennsylvania ranked 41st in the Animal Legal Defense Fund's U.S. Animal Protection Laws Ranking. In 2022, the Commonwealth has moved up to 15th in the latest report. The improved rank is based on new laws passed over the last several years, including: Making it a misdemeanor if someone knowingly has animal fighting paraphernaliaGiving law enforcement officers the ability to take action when animals are left in unattended vehiclesLimiting the continuous chaining of dogs outside; it's illegal to leave a dog tethered for over 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees (F)Requiring sanitary shelters for animals to maintain normal body temperatures and keep them dry throughout the yearRequiring abused animals to be forfeited to a shelter upon felony convictionGiven civil immunity to veterinarians, vet technicians, and humane society police officers to prevent frivolous lawsuits when reporting animal cruelty in good faithAdded protections for all animals based on existing penalties for crimes against cats and dogsIncreased penalties for egregious acts of cruelty
Microplastics found in PA's "most pristine" waters

PITTSBURGH — Microplastics were found in 50 of Pennsylvania's "cleanest and most ecologically important" waterways, PennEnvironemnt announced in a report Wednesday. Researchers sampled local streams, including Bear Run, Little Sandy Creek and the Youghiogheny River. Every sample tested contained microplastics. “The results of this study should set off alarms...
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen

How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help

Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
travelyouman.com

How Many Counties Are in Pennsylvania (With full list)

How many counties are in Pennsylvania? The state of Pennsylvania has a total of 67 counties. The oldest of them all is Bucks County, PA (founded in 1682) while the newest is Lackawant to County, PA (established in 1878). Philadelphia County, PA is the most populous with 1,526,006 people. Lycoming County, PA (3,222 km2) is the largest County, PA by land area, while Montour County, PA has the smallest (342 km2). Please find a list of all Pennsylvania counties in alphabetical order below.
3 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed by […]
