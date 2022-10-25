Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
Johnnies Begin 2022-23 Season Saturday Night at UW-River Falls
Saint John's hockey opens the 2022-23 season with a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Wisconsin-River Falls. – Listen Live (WBHR-660 AM) | Live Stats | Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Doug Schueller's 15th season at the helm of the Saint John's University hockey program begins with a genuine sense of optimism.
gojohnnies.com
Underclassmen Lead SJU in Dual Loss to DII St. Cloud State
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's won two events and totaled 11 top-three finishes in a 189-73 loss to Division II St. Cloud State on Friday, Oct. 28, in the Warner Palaestra Pool. The dual meet consisted of swimming events only. Sophomore Carter Larson (Sartell, Minn./Sartell-St. Stephen) won the 200-yard...
gojohnnies.com
Johnnie Soccer Ends Regular Season Saturday at Carleton
Saint John's soccer ends the regular season against Carleton at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Northfield. – Live Stats/Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's (7-5-3, 4-4-1 MIAC) kept its postseason hopes alive with a key 3-0 shutout of St. Scholastica on Wednesday (Oct. 26) at Haws Field.
gojohnnies.com
Bowman & Siefken Lead Johnnies to 3-0 Shutout of St. Scholastica
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's soccer kept its postseason hopes alive with a key 3-0 shutout of St. Scholastica on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Haws Field. Sophomore goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made a number of key saves for SJU (7-5-3, 4-4-1 MIAC) in the second half to keep St. Scholastica (5-9-3, 3-5-1 MIAC) off the scoreboard. Illhan Rrahoshi hit the left pipe on a breakaway 6:51 into the game and Siefken denied Andres Gradillo at point-blank range, both on the initial shot and the ensuing rebound, early in the 17th minute. The Saints out-shot the Johnnies 10-4 in the first half, including 9-2 on goal.
gojohnnies.com
SJU Cross Country Set for Saturday’s MIAC Championships
Saint John's cross country returns to competition with the 2022 MIAC Championships at noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Highland 9 Golf Course in St. Paul. – Live Results | Championships Website. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's finished fourth out of 28 teams at Wisconsin-La Crosse's Jim...
