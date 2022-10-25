COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's soccer kept its postseason hopes alive with a key 3-0 shutout of St. Scholastica on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Haws Field. Sophomore goalkeeper Evan Siefken (Lakeville, Minn./North) made a number of key saves for SJU (7-5-3, 4-4-1 MIAC) in the second half to keep St. Scholastica (5-9-3, 3-5-1 MIAC) off the scoreboard. Illhan Rrahoshi hit the left pipe on a breakaway 6:51 into the game and Siefken denied Andres Gradillo at point-blank range, both on the initial shot and the ensuing rebound, early in the 17th minute. The Saints out-shot the Johnnies 10-4 in the first half, including 9-2 on goal.

COLLEGEVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO