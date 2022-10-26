Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum defends property use near depot
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska Railroad Museum has filed a brief in opposition to summary judgment in Nebraska City’s lawsuit claiming street right of way near the railroad tracks and the historic Burlington Northern Depot. The city references an 1855 plat map to describe street right-of-way that the Nebraska...
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
Omaha hospital calling for new volunteers to help therapy dog shortage
CHI CUMC Bergan Mercy in Omaha is calling for new volunteer pups to help patients and become new therapy dogs.
KETV.com
Omaha Facebook group creates map of houses decked out for Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for a free scare, a local group of Halloween enthusiasts has you covered. With the help of a map, it takes you to dozens of houses, ranging from scary to even scarier for the spooky season. "There's one called Nightmare on Redick if...
kfornow.com
Fire Prompts Bridge Closure Near the Devaney Center
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–A fire underneath the Oak Creek bridge along Antelope Valley Parkway at Saunders Avenue late Thursday night caused some damage to the bridge and forced a street closure. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Captain Nancy Crist on Friday said that crews responded to the bridge, near the...
'Nebraska is about volunteerism': 11 honorees recognized by Serve Nebraska
Nebraskans are known for being good. Studies put the state in the top 10 in the country for the highest rate of volunteerism.
KETV.com
Omaha busineses expect big crowds over Halloween weekend
Halloween is right around the corner and that means it is time to get your last-minute shopping done. At Mangelsen's in Omaha, it has been a lot busier than usual. It is not just wiper tags that are 50 percent off this weekend. "You're going to get the husbands and...
News Channel Nebraska
Hospital sues over unpaid promissory note
NEBRASKA CITY - St. Mary’s Community Hospital has filed a lawsuit in Otoe County District Court alleging late payments linked to an $862,301 promissory note. A complaint filed Oct. 4 says payments have not been made in accordance with the “Moser Guaranty.” The hospital says Robert Moser has not made punctual payments as promised, causing the hospital to sustain damages of $580,000.
kmaland.com
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Omaha's Museum of Shadows is home to largest collection of haunted artifacts
Ayda was voted the creepiest doll in the world over the infamous Annabelle doll. She is one of thousands of haunted artifacts at the museum.
1011now.com
Section of Antelope Valley closed after overnight bridge fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A section of Antelope Valley Parkway is closed after a fire late Thursday night. Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called out at 11:30 p.m. to Antelope Valley and Saunders Avenue after a fire broke out underneath the bridge going over Oak Creek, just south of Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium.
News Channel Nebraska
Front of Barber Building starts to come down
BEATRICE - Piece by piece, the downtown Beatrice Barber Building is headed toward its demise. A Skyline Construction Company crew has been using a lift and a concrete saw as they start to tear away at the Barber building’s Court Street facing in the middle of the four hundred block. Project Manager Mike Alexander says it will be a few more days before the front is down. "It has a wire behind that...it's like a concrete....and it's a little bit trickier to bring down. But, it's gonna come down very soon...we should have that whole front down by next week."
WOWT
Detailing 180th Street expansion project in Elkhorn
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Those who live, work, or visit south Elkhorn know how jammed up things get every day, in every direction, around 180th and Pacific. “There are accidents literally every week here,” Custom Blinds and Design area marketing manager Jim Korff said. “I’ve personally swept up glass and bumpers in just the last two weeks.”
Dispose of unused medications at various Omaha metro locations on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day allows people the opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and prevent unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
KETV.com
Now Serving: Cafe Diem
If you're a fan of breakfast food, don't look any further than Cafe Diem. The Papillion restaurant is serving up all your breakfast, lunch, and dinner favorites. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Cafe Diem to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
KETV.com
Water main break disrupts traffic near Nebraska Medicine
OMAHA, Neb. — Water from a water main break flooded the area near Farnam Street and Saddle Creek Road early Friday morning. The break was reported around 6 a.m. Omaha police responded shortly after that to handle traffic issues in the area. MUD also sent crews to the scene for repairs.
klkntv.com
Meet Hope, available for adoption at Capital Humane Society
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Hope is an 8-week-old domestic shorthair kitten looking for someone to love on her for the rest of her days. She is available at the Capital Humane Society now. If you’re looking to volunteer at the shelter, it’s in need of dog walkers and cat...
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
