BEATRICE - Piece by piece, the downtown Beatrice Barber Building is headed toward its demise. A Skyline Construction Company crew has been using a lift and a concrete saw as they start to tear away at the Barber building’s Court Street facing in the middle of the four hundred block. Project Manager Mike Alexander says it will be a few more days before the front is down. "It has a wire behind that...it's like a concrete....and it's a little bit trickier to bring down. But, it's gonna come down very soon...we should have that whole front down by next week."

BEATRICE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO