BKT has launched the EM 933 SUPER, a tire designed for excavators in digging and loading operations. This product offers a rugged sidewall design with a protruding rib that enables close contact of two tires without the need for a special rubber ring to avoid rock penetration. Driving comfort, self-cleaning properties and heavy-duty traction under difficult and challenging conditions round up the profile of this tire and its tread design.

16 HOURS AGO