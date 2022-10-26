Read full article on original website

Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
WRGB
Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
WRGB
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
Troy Record
Troy Police Department blotter
Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus
A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween safety
Law enforcement officers are doing their part to encourage people to celebrate Halloween safely and responsibly. They offer warnings of enhanced patrols on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, and remind pedestrians and trick-or-treaters to be visible out at night.
WNYT
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
Scammers allegedly impersonate Amsterdam PD chief
In the most recent scam plaguing Amsterdam, police say residents have been called from (518) 842-1100—the number associated with the Amsterdam Police Department
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
The shelter-in-place order on East Main Street in Granville Thursday night was directly connected to the handgun heist at a Kingsbury gun shop earlier this month, say investigators. They were searching the private home of Jonathan Combs, one of the suspects. The search did not turn up any stolen guns or lead to any arrests.
WNYT
Child, 11, among three arrested for school threats in Saratoga County
Three arrests have been made in connection with school threats in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s office says the suspects are 11, 15 and 16 years old. The sheriff’s office says they happened in less than 24 hours. None of the threats was found to be credible. Two threats...
WNYT
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Gloversville man
A Gloversville man is facing felony drug charges, after being pulled over for speeding. State police arrested 40-year-old William Villanueva III of Gloversville, last Thursday. They pulled him over for speeding on State Route 30 in Northampton, and found he allegedly had cocaine on him.
WCAX
Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Baby formula supply chain woes remain a concern for some Vt. parents. Updated: 10 hours...
WNYT
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide
A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
UAlbany police arrest anti-Semitic sticker suspect
Chief of University Police Department Paul Burlingame confirmed they have identified who posted hate stickers on the UAlbany campus. Anti-Semitic stickers were posted around UAlbany campus on Tuesday, October 25.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
WNYT
Active police incident in Granville resolved
An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
Albany man sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges
An Albany man was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges.
Passenger dies from injuries in Hadley motorcycle crash
The passenger in an October motorcycle crash in Hadley has died. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by the family of Dennis Mason, 45, of Hadley, that he succumbed to his injuries.
