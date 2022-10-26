ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
Troy Record

Troy Police Department blotter

Assault: On Oct. 21, at 12:03 a.m., Troy police arrested Athena L. Muhammad, 25, of Troy. Muhammad was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: On Oct. 21, at 12:31 a.m., Troy police arrested Zajahmeek D. Hooks,...
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus

A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Bennington murder suspect arrested in NY

What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?. When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Baby formula supply chain woes remain a concern for some Vt. parents. Updated: 10 hours...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday, in Hoosick Falls. Russell was arrested on New York charges – but no other details are available at this time. The shooting happened around...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Active police incident in Granville resolved

An active police incident on East Main Street in Granville has been resolved. That’s according to the Washington County Department of Public Safety. East Main Street reopened by 7 p.m. Thursday, and residents who were unable to get tot their home can now do so. Before that, people on...
GRANVILLE, NY

