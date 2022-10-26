Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.

