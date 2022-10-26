Read full article on original website
Related
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
President Joe Biden on Saturday issued remarks on the tragic stampede that left at least 149 people dead and dozens injured, including at least one U.S. citizen, in a Seoul nightlife district amid Halloween festivities.
A mom of 2 spent $1,113 on a day trip to Universal Studios. She posted a TikTok breaking down the cost to help other parents see if they can afford it in this economy.
Miranda Pearce took her two kids to Universal Studios Florida in September. She posted a viral TikTok about the cost to help other parents.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
Massive 'proton aurora' blasted a 250-mile-wide hole in Earth's ozone layer
In June 2015, a little-known type of aurora cut a Grand-Canyon-size ozone hole in Earth's mesosphere. Scientists have finally assessed the damage.
WebMD
What Is Ergotism?
Ergotism, or ergot poisoning, is when a person or animal eats food that has been contaminated with a fungus called C. purpurea. The fungus is most commonly found in rye, but it can affect other grains and grasses, too. When humans get ergotism, it's also called St. Anthony's fire or...
WebMD
For Those Still Ducking COVID, Isolation Is Worse Than Ever
Oct. 26, 2022 -- Of course Jeremy Pelofsky and Christine Grimaldi want people to meet their new baby. This is their only child, after all, the long awaited first grandkid on either side. But first, some ground rules. The visit will take place in the backyard. Anyone who wants to...
Doctors say RSV is hitting toddlers hard this year as sick kids line up for hospital beds across the US
Doctors working in ERs, ICUs, and urgent care clinics across the US are seeing a spike in RSV cases. Some infants and toddlers have needed help breathing and clearing out mucus to survive the illness. "I don't have a medication that can take this virus away," one doctor said. There...
TODAY.com
Parents of babies hospitalized with RSV speak out amid looming 'tripledemic'
After Shanisty Ireland's 2-month-old son, Asa, fell ill with RSV earlier this month, she remembers thinking to herself, "Here we go again," the mother of four told TODAY. When Asa's big brother Adam was diagnosed with and recovered from the respiratory virus at 6 weeks old six years prior, she learned the hard way how to recognize signs that an infant with RSV needs medical attention.
BBC
World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
WebMD
Birds Good for Our Mental Health, Study Finds
Oct. 27, 2022 -- The sound of birds singing has always delighted poets, who have often written about its calming effect. Now a newly released study says that birdsong is good for mental health. Academics from King’s College London found that hearing birds, seeing them, and having ordinary encounters with...
Ray of joy: Nasa captures image of the sun ‘smiling’
A Nasa satellite captured an image of what appeared to be a happy face pattern on the sun earlier this week, prompting the US space agency to say the sun was seen “smiling”. The agency released the image on Wednesday on Twitter, writing: “Today, Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory...
Digital Trends
What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?
Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
getnews.info
Red Star Immigration Delivers Effective Visa Services
Red Star Immigration is a genuine spot where one can easily carry on to fulfill their desires to fly abroad, having expertise of 10 years. The company has been serving its customers with complete transparency and honesty. California – October 25, 2022 – Looking for a reliable immigration company that...
Comments / 0