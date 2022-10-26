ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WebMD

What Is Ergotism?

Ergotism, or ergot poisoning, is when a person or animal eats food that has been contaminated with a fungus called C. purpurea. The fungus is most commonly found in rye, but it can affect other grains and grasses, too. When humans get ergotism, it's also called St. Anthony's fire or...
WebMD

For Those Still Ducking COVID, Isolation Is Worse Than Ever

Oct. 26, 2022 -- Of course Jeremy Pelofsky and Christine Grimaldi want people to meet their new baby. This is their only child, after all, the long awaited first grandkid on either side. But first, some ground rules. The visit will take place in the backyard. Anyone who wants to...
TODAY.com

Parents of babies hospitalized with RSV speak out amid looming 'tripledemic'

After Shanisty Ireland's 2-month-old son, Asa, fell ill with RSV earlier this month, she remembers thinking to herself, "Here we go again," the mother of four told TODAY. When Asa's big brother Adam was diagnosed with and recovered from the respiratory virus at 6 weeks old six years prior, she learned the hard way how to recognize signs that an infant with RSV needs medical attention.
BBC

World facing 'first truly global energy crisis', report says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have long-lasting effects on energy supply and markets, a new report suggests. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said the world faces its first "truly global energy crisis" as a result. It added that unaffordable energy bills remain a huge problem, driven up as the exports...
WebMD

Birds Good for Our Mental Health, Study Finds

Oct. 27, 2022 -- The sound of birds singing has always delighted poets, who have often written about its calming effect. Now a newly released study says that birdsong is good for mental health. Academics from King’s College London found that hearing birds, seeing them, and having ordinary encounters with...
The Guardian

Ray of joy: Nasa captures image of the sun ‘smiling’

A Nasa satellite captured an image of what appeared to be a happy face pattern on the sun earlier this week, prompting the US space agency to say the sun was seen “smiling”. The agency released the image on Wednesday on Twitter, writing: “Today, Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory...
Digital Trends

What do the eyes mean on your Snapchat Story?

Snapchat (and Snapchat+ for that matter) offers quite a few features to its users and it’s understandable if you’re not familiar with all of them. One feature, in particular, seems to have a function that doesn’t seem obvious at first glance. If you’ve ever looked at one of your Stories on Snapchat and noticed a pair of eyes emoji next to it and wondered what it meant, you’ve come to the right place.
