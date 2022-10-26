Read full article on original website
PennDOT Stresses Caution After Attenuator Struck in Venango County I-80 Work Zone
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists to drive safely in work zones as construction and maintenance activities continue as weather permits. PHOTO: The pictured attenuator was one of two struck during crack sealing operations along Interstate 80 in Venango County earlier this...
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
AAA: Gas Prices Drop in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are three cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.963 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.963. Average price during the week of October 17, 2022: $3.990. Average...
BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Ghosts and Berry Ghouls
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Banana Ghosts and Berry Ghouls – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Dipped bananas and berries on a stick are as fun to make as they are to eat!. Ingredients. 2 cups white baking chips. 2 tablespoons shortening. 3 medium firm ripe...
Michael R. McSparren
Michael R. McSparren, 61, of Oil City, died unexpectedly at UPMC Hamot in Erie due to an accident on the evening of October 27, 2022. Born September 22, 1961, in Oil City, he was a son of the late William B. and Mary Ann Cochran McSparren. Mike was a Cranberry...
Sandra M. Hovis
Sandra M. Hovis, 72, a resident of 219 Rocca Way, Franklin died peacefully at 1:40 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 in the Meadville Medical Center, following a period of declining health. She was born May 8, 1950 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Benjamin and Irene Baker Haylett.
Cathy Elaine Haas
Cathy Elaine Haas, 79, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on October 15, 1943, to the late Robert Henry and Ruth Helen (Kurtz) Brewer in Brackenridge, PA. Cathy graduated from Har-Brack High School with the class of 1961. She went on to attend...
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Police Release Details of Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the details of a 70-year-old Franklin woman who was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night. According to a release issued on Wednesday night, October 26, the incident...
Robert (Bob) F. Gill
Robert (Bob) F. Gill, 78, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26th at Forbes Hospital after a long illness with progressive supranuclear palsy. He was born Jan. 11, 1944 in New Brighton, PA, son of the late Raymond Craver Gill and Mary Louise McClafferty. He is survived by his...
Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager
Charlene Renee “Mike” (Ross) Swartzfager, 81, a resident of Oil City Healthcare and Rehab, died there peacefully at 12:45 AM Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born June 24, 1941 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Charles G. and Viola P. Gegogeine Ross. She was a...
SPONSORED: UPMC Northwest to Host Job Fair on November 1
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – UPMC Northwest is excited to offer an in-person event focused on career opportunities to join a dedicated culture of service excellence and a close-knit work environment. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Located at: UPMC Northwest...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Ice Cream Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Get a head start on these sandwich cookies by shaping and chilling the homemade dough ahead of time!. Ingredients. 1-1/2 cups butter, softened. 1-1/2 cups sugar. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract.
Police: Oil City Woman in Nightgown Caught on Camera Entering Neighbor’s Property, Stealing Cigarettes
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman has been charged for reportedly stealing cigarettes from a property on Traction Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Sara Elizabeth Spencer, on October 25, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Featured Local Job: Delivery Driver
Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA. Kerle Tire is a family-owned business with a dedicated workforce delivering top-notch service to its customers. Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with 100% employer-paid medical, including family coverage....
Grazing Field Day at Wilson Land & Cattle Co. Focuses on Improving Land, Lowering Costs
TIONESTA, Pa. – Last week, approximately one hundred people gathered at the Wilson Land & Cattle Co. for a grazing field day focusing on “improving land while lowering costs”. (Pictured above: Matt Havens, Soil Scientist at NRCS in Belmont, NY, demonstrates how to monitor the soil health...
Nancy J. Gomola
Nancy J. Gomola, 83, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday Oct. 26, 2022 at Oakwood Height sin Oil City after an extended illness. Born Feb. 3, 1939, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. Hughey & Jane E. Dempsey Hughey. Nancy was a...
Oil City Man Accused of Stealing Over $550 in Merchandise from Walmart
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man faces a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft after an investigation revealed he stole over $550 worth of merchandise from Walmart. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charge against 47-year-old Jody R. Wagner, of Oil City,...
Robert D. Huff
Robert D. Huff, 76, of Oil City, PA, passed away Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Born Oct. 3, 1946 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Clinton & Verna Bartley Huff. Robert was a 1964 graduate of Oil City High...
