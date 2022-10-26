Read full article on original website
Weeping Water With Back-To-Back Road Upsets, Playoff Football Scores
LAUREL – For a third straight year, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge found themselves in the second round of the postseason playoffs. From Laurel, #2 LCC welcomed in #15 Weeping Water Friday evening in the Class D1 football playoffs. Following a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Indians took a 12-8 lead into the...
Pierce dominates Central City in C1 opener
PIERCE - The Pierce high school football dynasty added another impressive win to their resume to begin the 2022 postseason. The second-seeded Blue Jays routed Central City in the C1 opening round Friday 49-8. It was the first time this season the Bison held been held to single digits, and...
#3 Wayne State Hit .430 In Home Sweep
WAYNE – With the regular season concluding next weekend on the road, #3 Wayne State College welcomed in their first of two opponents Friday night. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC hosted Winona State University. Earlier this season, WSC picked up a four-set road...
#2 LCC Vs. #15 Weeping Water On KTCH Friday, Playoff Brackets Posted
LAUREL – With 11-man high school playoff football games to open Friday, second round eight-man games are slated for October 28. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will cover the Class D1 second round match-up between #2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and #15 Weeping Water with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Wildcats Host Upper Iowa In Hall of Fame Game Saturday Afternoon
WAYNE – With the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction class being recognized throughout Saturday, the Wayne State College football team will play their fifth home game of the season. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, three weeks remain on the regular season as WSC welcomes in another NSIC South Division opponent with their second straight noon kickoff.
Pierce, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSC Under Consideration In Initial Central Region Rankings
WAYNE – A stacked Central Region volleyball poll has been released with Wayne State College receiving early consideration. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #3 Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA.
WSC Women Tabbed T-6th In South Division, 13th Overall; Hughes Listed As Player To Watch
WAYNE – With non-conference action to open the Wayne State College women’s basketball season in early November, the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll was announced earlier this month. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was selected 13th overall and tied for sixth in the...
2022 Wildcat Athletic Hall Of Fame Class To The Inducted October 29
WAYNE – Four athletes, a team as well as two contributors will be inducted into the 2022 Wayne State College Hall of Fame this weekend. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the 2022 Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during Hall of Fame Day activities on Saturday, October 29.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
Planned outage for customers in Boyd County, parts of Holt and Knox County
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A planned outage is scheduled for electric customers in Boyd County, as well as parts of Holt and Knox County, Sunday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., following the completion of upgrades to the main substation that serves the area. The outage will impact Nebraska...
Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
RSV is on the rise, Stanton family shares experience
STANTON, Neb. -- Baby Paitynn lives in Stanton with her family. About a month ago she suffered from a virus which severely attacks children, ages four and under. Paitynn became sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, when she was just two-months-old. Her mother, Hannah Brand, assumed she...
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
Norfolk Middle School Traffic Update
Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, all lanes on Benjamin Avenue will be open to traffic from Andrews Drive east to 1st Street. School drop turn lanes will be open as well. See the traffic simulators below and map of the drop off. AM Traffic Drop Off Simulator. PM Traffic Drop...
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
Wisner Fire Update, Fire Chief Wade Eisenhauer: Fire Extinguishment Done By Whole Community
WISNER – A weekend fire which started in a corn field quickly spread due to high winds and caused a road closure to Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Cuming County Emergency Manager, Jeff McGill, Wisner Fire and EMS were called on Sunday, October 23 at 2:40 p.m. to a fire at 8 and N Road south of Wisner.
