Wakefield, NE

waynedailynews.com

Weeping Water With Back-To-Back Road Upsets, Playoff Football Scores

LAUREL – For a third straight year, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge found themselves in the second round of the postseason playoffs. From Laurel, #2 LCC welcomed in #15 Weeping Water Friday evening in the Class D1 football playoffs. Following a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Indians took a 12-8 lead into the...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pierce dominates Central City in C1 opener

PIERCE - The Pierce high school football dynasty added another impressive win to their resume to begin the 2022 postseason. The second-seeded Blue Jays routed Central City in the C1 opening round Friday 49-8. It was the first time this season the Bison held been held to single digits, and...
CENTRAL CITY, NE
waynedailynews.com

#3 Wayne State Hit .430 In Home Sweep

WAYNE – With the regular season concluding next weekend on the road, #3 Wayne State College welcomed in their first of two opponents Friday night. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC hosted Winona State University. Earlier this season, WSC picked up a four-set road...
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

#2 LCC Vs. #15 Weeping Water On KTCH Friday, Playoff Brackets Posted

LAUREL – With 11-man high school playoff football games to open Friday, second round eight-man games are slated for October 28. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will cover the Class D1 second round match-up between #2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and #15 Weeping Water with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
LAUREL, NE
waynedailynews.com

Wildcats Host Upper Iowa In Hall of Fame Game Saturday Afternoon

WAYNE – With the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction class being recognized throughout Saturday, the Wayne State College football team will play their fifth home game of the season. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, three weeks remain on the regular season as WSC welcomes in another NSIC South Division opponent with their second straight noon kickoff.
WAYNE, NE
High School Football PRO

Pierce, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central City High School football team will have a game with Pierce High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
PIERCE, NE
waynedailynews.com

WSC Under Consideration In Initial Central Region Rankings

WAYNE – A stacked Central Region volleyball poll has been released with Wayne State College receiving early consideration. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #3 Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA.
WAYNE, NE
waynedailynews.com

2022 Wildcat Athletic Hall Of Fame Class To The Inducted October 29

WAYNE – Four athletes, a team as well as two contributors will be inducted into the 2022 Wayne State College Hall of Fame this weekend. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the 2022 Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during Hall of Fame Day activities on Saturday, October 29.
WAYNE, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.

WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
WALTHILL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Yes or no: Norfolk battles over proposed financing initiative

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Vote yes…or no. Come early November, voters in Norfolk will decide on a half-cent sales tax proposal that could provide major improvements to Norfolk. Advocates say the plan is all about improving Norfolk for the future and the hope is not only to encourage younger folks to stay in the community, but also to recruit younger families to the city. But, the opposition says it’ll cost too much.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

RSV is on the rise, Stanton family shares experience

STANTON, Neb. -- Baby Paitynn lives in Stanton with her family. About a month ago she suffered from a virus which severely attacks children, ages four and under. Paitynn became sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, when she was just two-months-old. Her mother, Hannah Brand, assumed she...
STANTON, NE
norfolkne.gov

Norfolk Middle School Traffic Update

Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, all lanes on Benjamin Avenue will be open to traffic from Andrews Drive east to 1st Street. School drop turn lanes will be open as well. See the traffic simulators below and map of the drop off. AM Traffic Drop Off Simulator. PM Traffic Drop...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE

