PONCA – Thanks to a $16,055.75 donation from the Nebraska American Legion, an all-terrain wheelchair will be purchased for state park visitors. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, currently there are two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility to hunt, fish, view nature and enjoy the outdoors in all types of terrain.

