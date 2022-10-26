Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Weeping Water With Back-To-Back Road Upsets, Playoff Football Scores
LAUREL – For a third straight year, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge found themselves in the second round of the postseason playoffs. From Laurel, #2 LCC welcomed in #15 Weeping Water Friday evening in the Class D1 football playoffs. Following a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Indians took a 12-8 lead into the...
waynedailynews.com
#2 LCC Vs. #15 Weeping Water On KTCH Friday, Playoff Brackets Posted
LAUREL – With 11-man high school playoff football games to open Friday, second round eight-man games are slated for October 28. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will cover the Class D1 second round match-up between #2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and #15 Weeping Water with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
waynedailynews.com
#3 Wayne State Hit .430 In Home Sweep
WAYNE – With the regular season concluding next weekend on the road, #3 Wayne State College welcomed in their first of two opponents Friday night. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC hosted Winona State University. Earlier this season, WSC picked up a four-set road...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Host Upper Iowa In Hall of Fame Game Saturday Afternoon
WAYNE – With the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction class being recognized throughout Saturday, the Wayne State College football team will play their fifth home game of the season. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, three weeks remain on the regular season as WSC welcomes in another NSIC South Division opponent with their second straight noon kickoff.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Women Tabbed T-6th In South Division, 13th Overall; Hughes Listed As Player To Watch
WAYNE – With non-conference action to open the Wayne State College women’s basketball season in early November, the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll was announced earlier this month. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was selected 13th overall and tied for sixth in the...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Men Favored In South Division, 3rd Overall; Eagins Selected Player To Watch
WAYNE – In about two weeks, the Wayne State College men’s basketball team will open their 2022-23 season. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was picked to finish first in the NSIC South Division and third overall in the 2022-23 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Wildcat sophomore guard Justin Eagins was listed as the Wildcat to Watch in the NSIC this season.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Under Consideration In Initial Central Region Rankings
WAYNE – A stacked Central Region volleyball poll has been released with Wayne State College receiving early consideration. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #3 Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA.
waynedailynews.com
2022 Wildcat Athletic Hall Of Fame Class To The Inducted October 29
WAYNE – Four athletes, a team as well as two contributors will be inducted into the 2022 Wayne State College Hall of Fame this weekend. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the 2022 Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during Hall of Fame Day activities on Saturday, October 29.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
waynedailynews.com
Emerson Post 60 Market Grand Opening Is Saturday 7 AM – 7 PM
EMERSON – A grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 with an all-day celebration featuring taste testing, door prizes and more at a new grocery store in northeast Nebraska. According to a release, Post 60 Market in Emerson will showcase their product selection from 7 a.m. until...
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
waynedailynews.com
All-Terrain Wheelchair Program Receives Donation From American Legion
PONCA – Thanks to a $16,055.75 donation from the Nebraska American Legion, an all-terrain wheelchair will be purchased for state park visitors. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, currently there are two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility to hunt, fish, view nature and enjoy the outdoors in all types of terrain.
News Channel Nebraska
Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
waynedailynews.com
Laurel Homicide Suspect Released from Hospital, Lodged in Jail
LINCOLN – The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning.
elginreview.com
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
waynedailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Traffic Fatality On Highway 16, South Of Wakefield
WAYNE – A two vehicle accident south of Wakefield was reported on Wednesday and led to one death. According to a release from Wayne County Sheriff, Jason Dwinell, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road roughly nine miles south of Wakefield.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested on drug charges after car accident
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton County Sheriff's Office receives large donation
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office received a check donation of $6,000 on Tuesday. The Stanton United Methodist Church recently closed and the church leaders decided to donate their assets from the church property sale to multiple organizations. The trustees of the church voted to use some of the money to help the Sheriff's Office with funds for equipment and training.
Comments / 0