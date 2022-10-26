Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
#3 Wayne State Hit .430 In Home Sweep
WAYNE – With the regular season concluding next weekend on the road, #3 Wayne State College welcomed in their first of two opponents Friday night. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, WSC hosted Winona State University. Earlier this season, WSC picked up a four-set road...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcats Host Upper Iowa In Hall of Fame Game Saturday Afternoon
WAYNE – With the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction class being recognized throughout Saturday, the Wayne State College football team will play their fifth home game of the season. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, three weeks remain on the regular season as WSC welcomes in another NSIC South Division opponent with their second straight noon kickoff.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Women Tabbed T-6th In South Division, 13th Overall; Hughes Listed As Player To Watch
WAYNE – With non-conference action to open the Wayne State College women’s basketball season in early November, the 2022 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll was announced earlier this month. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was selected 13th overall and tied for sixth in the...
waynedailynews.com
Wildcat Men Favored In South Division, 3rd Overall; Eagins Selected Player To Watch
WAYNE – In about two weeks, the Wayne State College men’s basketball team will open their 2022-23 season. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, WSC was picked to finish first in the NSIC South Division and third overall in the 2022-23 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Wildcat sophomore guard Justin Eagins was listed as the Wildcat to Watch in the NSIC this season.
waynedailynews.com
2022 Wildcat Athletic Hall Of Fame Class To The Inducted October 29
WAYNE – Four athletes, a team as well as two contributors will be inducted into the 2022 Wayne State College Hall of Fame this weekend. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, the 2022 Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during Hall of Fame Day activities on Saturday, October 29.
waynedailynews.com
WSC Under Consideration In Initial Central Region Rankings
WAYNE – A stacked Central Region volleyball poll has been released with Wayne State College receiving early consideration. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, #3 Wayne State College is one of 10 teams under consideration in the first NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA.
waynedailynews.com
Weeping Water With Back-To-Back Road Upsets, Playoff Football Scores
LAUREL – For a third straight year, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge found themselves in the second round of the postseason playoffs. From Laurel, #2 LCC welcomed in #15 Weeping Water Friday evening in the Class D1 football playoffs. Following a scoreless first quarter, the visiting Indians took a 12-8 lead into the...
waynedailynews.com
#2 LCC Vs. #15 Weeping Water On KTCH Friday, Playoff Brackets Posted
LAUREL – With 11-man high school playoff football games to open Friday, second round eight-man games are slated for October 28. Big Red Country ‘KTCH’ 104.9 and waynedailynews.com will cover the Class D1 second round match-up between #2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and #15 Weeping Water with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
News Channel Nebraska
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county
WALTHILL - The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
waynedailynews.com
Haunted Trails Put On By WSC Drama Club Thursday – Saturday
WAYNE – Over a period of three nights, members of the Wayne State College Drama Club will be hosting a Haunted Trail. According to a release from the WSC Theatre Program, this year’s Haunted Trail will be produced and performed by the WSC Drama Club. The trail will...
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
waynedailynews.com
All-Terrain Wheelchair Program Receives Donation From American Legion
PONCA – Thanks to a $16,055.75 donation from the Nebraska American Legion, an all-terrain wheelchair will be purchased for state park visitors. According to a release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, currently there are two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility to hunt, fish, view nature and enjoy the outdoors in all types of terrain.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
waynedailynews.com
Emerson Post 60 Market Grand Opening Is Saturday 7 AM – 7 PM
EMERSON – A grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 with an all-day celebration featuring taste testing, door prizes and more at a new grocery store in northeast Nebraska. According to a release, Post 60 Market in Emerson will showcase their product selection from 7 a.m. until...
stormlakeradio.com
Northwest Iowa Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Shoot Hospital Staff Members
A northwest Iowa man is in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot hospital staff members. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Betcke is accused of calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls allegedly threatening to shoot employees with an AK47 rifle. Due to the threats, Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and an affiliate facility, Orange City Health, were put on lock down status until Betcke was arrested.
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
waynedailynews.com
Wisner Fire Update, Fire Chief Wade Eisenhauer: Fire Extinguishment Done By Whole Community
WISNER – A weekend fire which started in a corn field quickly spread due to high winds and caused a road closure to Highway 275 in northeast Nebraska. According to a release from the Cuming County Emergency Manager, Jeff McGill, Wisner Fire and EMS were called on Sunday, October 23 at 2:40 p.m. to a fire at 8 and N Road south of Wisner.
News Channel Nebraska
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
Man leads deputies in Plymouth County on high-speed chase
What ensued was a multi-mile chase that reached speeds in excess of 80 miles an hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The a
Comments / 0